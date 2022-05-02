The Global Fluid Biopsy Market is expected to grow by $ 1.74 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluid Biopsy Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272606/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the liquid biopsy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer, growing focus on personalized medicine for cancer care, and increasing focus on early detection of cancer.

The liquid biopsy market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The liquid biopsy market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• CTC and ctDNA

• exosome and RNA



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing funding/investment for fluid biopsy as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid biopsy market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and M&A and emerging applications of fluid biopsy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on liquid biopsy market covers the following areas:

• Liquid biopsy market sizing

• Liquid biopsy market forecast

• Liquid biopsy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid biopsy market vendors that include AccuraGen Holdings, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., ANGLE Plc, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., CellMax Inc., Epigenomics AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GeneFirst Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd., Illumina Inc., MDNA Lfe Sciences Inc., MDxHealth Group, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Rarecells Inc., SAGA Diagnostics AB, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the liquid biopsy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272606/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________