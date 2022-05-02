NV5 Awards 2022 National Society of Black Engineers Scholarships

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has selected the 2022 NV5 National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) scholarship award winners. The ten scholarship awards for 2022 are part of NV5’s five-year $275,000 commitment to NSBE.



Scholarships were awarded to undergraduate and graduate level students across the country studying a variety of disciplines, including technology and civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering. Award recipient selection was based on personal essays, educational accomplishments, positive contributions to the community, and professional recommendations. These award winners embody the NSBE mission “to increase the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.”

Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients:

Alayna Reed - Kettering University

Bryce Cheek - University of Utah

Isabella Animadu - Cornell University

Jammal Yarbrough - College of the Canyons

Jared Davis - University of Houston

Jaylen Carr - Pennsylvania State University

Mateo Alexander - Rochester Institute of Technology

Micah Taylor - Alabama A&M University

TaiRe Daniel - Pennsylvania State University

Zanobi Ibrahim-Watkins - University of California, Los Angeles

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology.

“We are pleased to contribute to the education of a diverse and talented group of engineers and scientists that will drive advancements and improvements for the future of our nation’s infrastructure,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

“We continue to be impressed with the quality of applicants that we receive for the annual NV5 National Society of Black Engineers scholarship program, and we look forward to our ongoing NSBE partnership,” said Carl Henderson, PhD, PE, GE, Chief Diversity Officer for NV5.

About NV5

Forward-Looking Statements

