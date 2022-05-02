Rancho Biosciences Launches the Single Cell Data Science Consortium With Four Charter Members

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rancho Biosciences, a leading company in the field of data curation and data services, is pleased to announce the launch of its Single Cell Data Science (SCDS) pre-competitive consortium. The three-year effort is supported in collaboration with the following Charter Members: Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Vesalius Therapeutics. The mission of the consortium is to find a common industry standard around how single cell datasets are created and formatted by a systematic effort to develop data models and ensure that public data are curated in a consistent way.

Due to the undeniable impact of single cell transcriptomics technology on drug discovery, there continues to be an exponential growth in the use of single cell sequencing methods by pharmaceutical companies. The availability of ever-increasing amounts of single cell datasets in the public domain allows pharmaceutical companies to dramatically expand their universe of single cell experiments over those generated internally. Leveraging this vast public data lake by finding, downloading, and curating single cell data is highly laborious and time-consuming compared to the resources for collectively analyzing data by scientists to gain value for biomedical research.

Rancho will use its deep curation expertise and know-how to deliver an ongoing stream of harmonized single cell datasets to members of the consortium. Under this shared cost model, these can be delivered at much higher throughput than one single company could achieve and much more cost-effectively. New Members are welcome.

About Rancho

Founded in 2012, Rancho Biosciences is a privately held company offering services for data curation, management and analysis for companies engaged in pharmaceutical research and development. Its clients include top 20 pharma and biotech companies, research foundations, government labs and academic groups.

For more information about Rancho and SCDS, contact:

Andy Hope, Ph.D.

Andy.Hope@RanchoBiosciences.com

https://ranchobiosciences.com/consortia/#single-cell-data-science%20

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment