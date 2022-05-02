Fabletics Releases New Installment of Bestselling ‘Mom and Me’ Collection for Mother’s Day

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate Mother’s Day, the Fabletics way. Yesterday, Fabletics launched its annual limited-edition ‘Mom and Me’ collection, designed by Fabletics Co-Founder Ginger Ressler and her daughter Gia. For the month of May, 100% of net proceeds from the collection1 will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger. The capsule celebrates moms and daughters, with super-sporty styles full of bright colors, fun prints and playful graphics. The five-piece mother and child capsule channels outdoor California vibes and is designed for active, on-the-go lifestyles.



“The ‘Mom and Me’ collection has been a Fabletics community favorite over the years, and we are always excited to bring it back. I loved collaborating with my daughter Gia throughout the design process and bonding over our love for fashion and Fabletics. We wanted these styles to be fun and celebrate active families everywhere,” says Ressler.

Vintage influences mixed with sporty elements set the tone for the collection, inspiring a variety of activewear and loungewear styles each available in both women’s and kids’ sizing to create coordinating looks.

The ‘Mom and Me’ collection also gives back to a meaningful cause with 100% of proceeds going to Blessings in a Backpack, whose mission is to help students across America who might otherwise go hungry to safely access food over the weekends and when school is not in session.

"Blessings in a Backpack is so excited to partner with Fabletics again this year on the ‘Mom and Me’ collaboration," said Nikki Grizzle, Chief Marketing Officer of Blessings in a Backpack. We are able to continue our mission of feeding children on the weekend because of amazing partners like Ginger and Fabletics."

Offered in sizes 2T-XL for children and XXS-4X for adults, with VIP prices ranging from $24.95 to $69.95, the limited-edition ‘Mom and Me’ capsule collection will be available to shop online and in stores starting April 29, 2022.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. Fabletics is the sister brand to YITTY, a revolutionary new shapewear brand created in partnership with three-time Grammy Award-winning artist turned fashion entrepreneur, Lizzo, which launched in 2022. As sister brands, Fabletics members now get full access to shop both Fabletics and YITTY as part of their VIP membership. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

1 Fabletics will donate 100 percent of net proceeds up to $25,000 made on/between May 1-31 to Blessings in a Backpack. Profits for the month will be based on the company’s net sales for in-store purchases including FL stores across United States of America and Europe and for online purchases at FL.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cc7c577-7b63-44a2-9747-434b252b133c