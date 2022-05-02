NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTH Media, a full-service digital marketing agency that has been supporting companies in Canada and the United States to elevate their marketing for over 15 years, recently released their new book "7 Keys to Consistent Business Growth." The book highlights challenges businesses may face, how to overcome such obstacles, stay afloat and generate consistent profit.

Marketing executives need to have a strong marketing strategy to attract a constant flood of new prospects to their businesses. Everything they want to achieve with their businesses or professional services need cash. And generating cash requires customers, clients, patients or investors, supporters who are sold on them, who are ready to open their wallets for them. The best products, services, special knowledge or skills are not enough to attract clients.Without a steady stream of prospects ready to trust and believe in them, their businesses will always struggle.

In their book, STEALTH Media emphasizes that marketing properly is the single most important thing businesses can do. And the single most important step to protect and grow their businesses is developing a steady source of prospects.

The 7 Keys to Consistent Business Growth helps to unlock the powerful marketing it takes to capture the attention of an audience and create a constant flood of new prospects for businesses.

The book covers specific topics in the following sections:

Responsive Custom Web Design

Video and Photography

Logo Design and Brand Management

Create Multiple Sources Of Traffic

Reputation Management

Social Media Management

Traditional Media And Print

Good marketing is not magic. Good marketing is a proven process. A set of skills and specialized knowledge combined with salesmanship. When businesses learn to use those skills and salesmanship and craft the right message to the right market using the right media — it will seem like magic.

There are more insights and gems to be learned in this exciting new book, and adding it to their collection ASAP will give businesses the kickstart they need to compete in their industry.

For more information on STEALTH Media's book, "7 Keys to Consistent Business Growth", please check it out on stealthmedia.com.



Media Contact:

Sarah Kasleder

1 833-333-0344

info@stealthmedia.com

STEALTH Media is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in comprehensive marketing strategies that generate massive results for your business and web design and video productions that sell. Since 2006 they have been helping clients in a variety of industries achieve success through effective and creative marketing.

