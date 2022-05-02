Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Participating in Global Clinical Trial Analyzing Patient Responsiveness to Immunotherapy Treatment

Fort Myers, Florida, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute medical oncologist Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD is serving as a Principal Investigator in a global clinical trial collaboration that will analyze the responsiveness of certain cancer patients to immunotherapy treatment. The trial, known as PROPHETIC, involves patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer or malignant melanoma, and seeks to determine who will or will not respond to various forms of immunotherapies.

Unlike chemotherapy or radiation treatments, immunotherapy uses the body’s own immune system to control and eliminate cancer and has the potential to provide lasting protection against cancer and cancer recurrence after treatment.

FCS is one of 35 clinical trial sites globally participating in the study hosted by OncoHost, a global leader in next-generation precision oncology. OncoHost’s first-of-its-kind precision diagnostic platform, PROphet®, will be used to analyze patient response and identify resistance to immunotherapy. To date, the platform has been shown to predict patient response with high accuracy.

Dr. Bustinza-Linares explained, “The goal of this study is to develop an algorithm that predicts a patient's treatment outcome. We will also aim to identify the metabolic pathways that could lead to better therapeutic options in the future with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.”

“Our ongoing leadership in clinical trials research is helping to further advance the development of therapeutic strategies that enable oncologist to deliver truly personalized medicine,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD. “The resulting algorithm from the PROHPHETIC trial will serve as a vital tool for physicians and patients when making treatment decisions.”

The PROHPETIC trial is available to patients in FCS clinical locations within Central Florida. Patients provide two blood samples as well as clinical data from their medical records. For more information about the study, contact:

Courtney Allen

courtney.allen@flcancer.com

Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD

ebustinza@flcancer.com

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

