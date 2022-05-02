Enphase Energy Expands Solar Energy Deployments in the Netherlands

FREMONT, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that installers of Enphase® products in the Netherlands have seen an increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ7™, IQ7+™, and IQ7A™ Microinverters.



IQ7 series microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The company’s microinverters are backed by a 25-year warranty in the Netherlands.

“Installing a solar energy system helps homeowners save money and live more sustainably,” said Joke Veldt, co-founder of Bespaarmetjedak , an Enphase Platinum level installer. “The Enphase system has some of the best technology available and offers a truly future-proof clean energy home with its scalable and durable design.”

“Rising energy prices are motivating homeowners in the Netherlands to make the switch to solar,” said Twan Geurts van Kessel, founder and co-owner of Solar Concept , an Enphase Gold level installer. “This switch is easy when customers choose an Enphase system. Its simplistic design provides an efficient installation process and its powerful microinverters help generate reliable clean energy generation to power their homes.”

The Enphase microinverter systems are outfitted with the IQ™ Gateway, which connects an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“We choose to offer Enphase solar products to our growing customer base in the Netherlands because of their superior performance and undeniable reliability,” said Erik de Leeuw at Solarwatt Benelux , an Enphase Gold level installer. “In addition to its leading performance, the IQ Microinverter offers one of the safest inverter technologies available, providing homeowners the ability to add solar to their homes worry-free.”

“Europe is prime for clean energy deployment, and in particular, the Netherlands holds strong residential solar growth potential,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to work with the best local installers to support the region’s clean energy transition with top-of-the-line safety, reliability, and performance.”

For more information on Enphase Energy in the Netherlands, please visit the website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ7, IQ7+, IQ7A, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: