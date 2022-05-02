Surrozen Presents Data Supporting Potential of SZN-413 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, announced today that a poster supporting the potential of SZN-413 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy was presented on May 1 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Denver.



“The data presented at the ARVO annual meeting represent important developments in our retinal vasculature research program for our novel Wnt mimetic, SZN-413,” said Craig Parker, CEO of Surrozen. “The preclinical data are encouraging and suggest that SZN-413 offers a new therapeutic strategy for retinal vascular diseases such as diabetic macular edema and diabetic

retinopathy.“

Norrin/Fzd4 mediated Wnt signaling is known to play a critical role in retinal vascular development and vessel function in humans and rodent models. Retinal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema, can lead to vision loss from the loss of normal retinal vasculature and development of areas in the retina that have no perfusion (or blood flow). There is an unmet need for new mechanisms of action that can provide reperfusion to ischemic areas of the retina as well as prevent leakage of the blood vessels.

Surrozen developed a novel FZD4-specific agonist, SZN-413, and examined whether this novel Norrin mimetic could promote the regeneration of functional blood vessels in diabetic retinopathy animal models. In an oxygen-induced retinopathy (OIR) mouse model, SZN-413 was delivered intravitreally (IVT) and the avascular and neovascular areas were measured 5 days later. The impact on vascular leakage by SZN-413 was also examined in a VEGF-induced retinal vascular leakage rabbit model, in which the level of fluorescein leakage was measured 3 days after IVT delivery of VEGF together with SZN-413 or vehicle.

In a poster entitled, “SZN-413, a Fzd4 Agonist as a Potential Novel Therapeutic for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy,” data from preclinical mice and rabbit models with damaged retinal vessels showed that in the OIR mouse model, nanogram quantities of SZN-413 significantly reduced pathologic neovascular tuft formation (p<0.001) to a level comparable to the group treated with 60 ug aflibercept. SZN-413 also showed a dramatic reduction in avascular area size compared to vehicle (p<0.001) and compared to aflibercept (p<0.01). This shows that SZN-413 is able to induce normal retinal vessel regrowth while suppressing pathological vessel growth. In the VEGF-induced retinal vascular leakage rabbit model, SZN-413 significantly reduced retinal vascular leakage by ~80%, compared to the vehicle-treated group (p<0.01). No observable abnormalities were detected in ocular exams in these studies.

About Wnt Signaling

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen’s platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About SZN-413

Surrozen recently nominated SZN-413, a Fzd4 bi-specific antibody, as a development candidate for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Fzd4 mediated Wnt signaling is known to play a critical role in retinal vascular integrity and function. Data generated in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated SZN-413 stimulated Wnt signaling and was able to induce normal retinal vessel regrowth while suppressing pathological vessel growth.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

