Micro Matic Joins Leading Global Keg Supply Chain Companies as Founding Members of New Steel Keg Association

TAMPA. Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stainless steel kegs’ reusability and 30+ year lifespan makes them the ideal circular choice for bars and restaurants. Along with its environmental benefits, the stainless steel draft beer keg is the most profitable on-premises package available today; for retailers, draft beer's economical, high margin profile ensures a maximum return on investment. This and other benefits have positioned steel kegs as a critical component of the beverage industry, prompting Micro Matic and other leading global supply keg chain companies to establish the Steel Keg Association.



“Steel kegs deliver on the benefits bars and restaurants demand: circularity, efficiency and a differentiated consumer experience,” said Michael Hranicka, Board Chair for the new Steel Keg Association. “It’s a great story, yet there’s never before been a unified voice to tell it.” That changes today with the launch of the Steel Keg Association.

“Most people have never thought of kegs as the ultimate reusable containers… when you choose draft from steel kegs, you’re making the most sustainable choice by removing single-use packages from recycling and landfill streams,” said Dan Vorlage, Executive Director of the newly formed association and MicroStar Logistics VP of Global Marketing. “Take beer enjoyed in bars and restaurants in the U.S. as an example. Kegs presently remove about half of all single-use beer containers from the bar / restaurant waste stream each year, that’s approximately 6 billion containers… converting the other half to draft removes a combined 12+ billion single-use containers. That’s a goal worth raising a pint to, and we’re encouraging others to join in.”

Trey Wiegand, Chief Sales Officer at Micro Matic USA, U.S. Dispense Division, “At Micro Matic, we are committed to powering sustainability both within the organization and beyond. We are proud to partner with other leading global supply chain companies in the new Steel Keg Association to help drive sustainable choices for today and the foreseeable future.”

The Steel Keg Association's marketing efforts are backed up by Deloitte's new ISO-14040 framework Life Cycle Analysis. Kyle Tanger, Managing Director in Deloitte’s U.S. sustainability practice, says, “Steel kegs are truly one of the best examples of reusability and circularity, with decades of reuse potential. In the U.S., compared to single use containers, steel kegs save over 400,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) and keep roughly 500,000 tons of packaging out of landfills each year.”



About Micro Matic

Micro Matic, founded in 1953 and operating in over 120 countries, is a leader in keg-to-glass technology, providing clients with unique value-added beverage solutions through decades of experience, global reach, and industry-leading training. This is accomplished through an in-depth understanding of customer requirements, a high level of innovation, and a strong corporate culture. Visit Micromatic.com for more information.

About the Steel Keg Association

The Steel Keg Association is a marketing-focused non-profit organization, on a mission to help increase the volume of beer and other beverages served from stainless steel kegs. The Association’s founding members represent a diverse collection of leaders in the global steel keg supply chain: BLEFA, Hillebrand Gori, Micro Matic, MicroStar Logistics, Schaefer Container Systems and THIELMANN.