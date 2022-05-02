Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Monday, May 9, 2022 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.
Dial-in Number
U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 800-527-6973
International Dial-in Number: 470-495-9162
Conference ID: 1129907
Replay Dial-in Number: 855-859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 1129907
An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter @FulcrumTx and LinkedIn.
