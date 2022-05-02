Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Monday, May 9, 2022 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.



Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 800-527-6973

International Dial-in Number: 470-495-9162

Conference ID: 1129907

Replay Dial-in Number: 855-859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: 404-537-3406

An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.

