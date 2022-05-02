Magna Begins Production of First Mild Hybrid Transverse Transmission for BMW Group

Magna is the exclusive mild hybrid transmission supplier for all front-transverse applications on BMW Group platform

Contract extends across multiple models starting with the new BMW 2 Active Tourer

Mild hybrid transmission technology significantly reduces CO 2 emissions of an internal combustion engine

AURORA, Ontario, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna continues its accelerated transformation toward electric mobility with the start of production of its mild hybrid transmission for BMW Group. Magna’s new 7-speed, mild hybrid dual-clutch transmission is the latest to be featured exclusively on BMW Group’s compact class, which underpins all its front-transverse vehicles.

The contract between Magna and BMW Group also includes production of mild hybrid transmissions for additional models extending CO 2 emissions reductions across multiple platforms, starting with the new BMW 2 Active Tourer.

“Our efficient hybrid dual-clutch transmission technology is an important step in achieving lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency,” said Tom Rucker, President of Magna Powertrain. “Leveraging Magna’s broad scalable product portfolio including hybrid transmissions and eDrives coupled with seamless powertrain system integration, we are ideally positioned to support customers including BMW Group in achieving critical CO 2 emissions reduction goals.”

With its specific torque-split concept for hybridization, Magna’s 7HDT400 48V transmission enables optimal efficiency of an internal combustion engine and electric motor. It provides a maximum of 400 Nm of torque as well as offering scalable functionality benefits.

It also offers high modularity with the following:

base transmission

fully integrated e-machine

on-demand cooling of the clutch and electric motor

a single oil circuit for cooling and lubrication, and

a significant reduction in CO 2 at Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycles (WLTC) and in real-world driving operations.



The mild hybrid transmissions are built at Magna’s facilities in Neuenstein, Germany, and Kechnec, Slovakia.

