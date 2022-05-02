Industry Veteran Joins AutoScheduler as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, adds Jeff Potts as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), empowering the company to accelerate growth and gain a more competitive edge. Jeff joins AutoScheduler with over thirty years of experience within the supply chain industry and proven success in business development and sales leadership. As CRO, Jeff will be responsible for developing new paths to revenue that drive predictable growth across sales and marketing.

Jeff was one of the founders of LeanLogistics, the first transportation management system in the industry offered as a true Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Jeff served as a corporate office and Board Member until LeanLogistics was sold to Brambles Limited in 2008 and later acquired by Kewill Systems in 2016. The company was rebranded as BluJay Solutions, where Jeff served as Vice-President of Client Services.

“As one of five co-founders of LeanLogistics, I have a wealth of experience associated with starting a company, helping it grow, and creating value through strong relationships with customers and partners,” said Jeff Potts, CRO of AutoScheduler. “I bring my industry knowledge, business development acumen, visionary outlook, and team-building skills to drive growth for the company and execute go-to-market programs that capture market share.”

“Jeff Potts is well-known in the industry and a proven leader, positioning him to greatly impact revenues and profitability for the company while driving value for our customers," said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “Jeff will use strategy, analytics, and the best talent to target new customers and markets while deepening engagement with existing clients."

In 2021, BluJay was acquired by E2open, where Jeff served as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts. He currently is on the Supply Chain Management Advisory Board at Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago. Jeff graduated from Michigan State University with a BA Degree in Material & Logistics Management. He received Merchant Mariner Credentials for the U.S. Coast Guard and has Transportation Workers Identification Credentials with the Transportation Security Administration. Jeff received a patent in 2000 for Methods and apparatus for connecting shippers and carriers in the third-party logistics environment via the Internet.

AutoScheduler is a WMS accelerator that maximizes the customer-facing output of the distribution center while understanding and respecting the different space, labor, and process constraints that exist within a warehouse. AutoScheduler reduces touches, cuts travel and increases the capacity per labor unit to drive value. AutoScheduler more proactively identifies inventory and fulfillment bottlenecks to mitigate risk and improve outcomes.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, etc. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

