HP Introduces Beautifully Compact & Intelligent Scanners for Re-Imagined Hybrid Workspaces

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced its new HP ScanJet Pro and Enterprise devices with HP’s most advanced and sophisticated workflow scanner software. The HP ScanJet series includes four new modern and secure devices that make scanning a simple and integrated part of the digital workplace experience. As workers come back into re-imagined workspaces designed for collaboration, the HP ScanJet series allows companies to bring a perfectly compact, intelligent device into the office space where work happens.



“Companies are re-imagining the core purpose of the office – moving from a place where people come to work to a place where people come to collaborate,” said Premal Kazi, Vice President of Products and Solutions Management, Home and Office Printing, HP Inc. “As part of this, we’re seeing companies move away from large document centers where people go to print, copy or scan – to team spaces that are equipped with the right technology to enable real time productivity and collaboration. The new HP ScanJet devices are impeccably designed for these new work environments and needs.”

According to Keypoint Intelligence’s 2021 North American Document Image Scanner Market Forecast, overall scanner shipments grew by 10 percent in 2021. “This growth makes sense,” said Lee Davis, Associate Director, Scanners/Solutions at Keypoint Intelligence. “Businesses accelerated digitization efforts in response to the pandemic, and scanners are an important tool in digitization processes. At the same time, we have observed increased scan volumes across all scanning devices. That means it’s important for businesses to find a platform that can facilitate scanning processes across a wide range of devices.”

HP ScanJet Pro 2600 f1 and ScanJet Pro 3600 f1: Designed for high daily volumes and hassle-free operation to support up to 1500 and 3000 pages daily, perfect for small businesses with scanning needs for broad variety of jobs.

and Designed for high daily volumes and hassle-free operation to support up to 1500 and 3000 pages daily, perfect for small businesses with scanning needs for broad variety of jobs. HP ScanJet Pro N4600 fnw1: Crafted to support large businesses with scanning needs for multiple users, up to 6000 pages daily. This scanner has flexible digital sending to email, network, or PC via Ethernet or Wi-Fi ® , complete with a color touchscreen.

Crafted to support large businesses with scanning needs for multiple users, up to 6000 pages daily. This scanner has flexible digital sending to email, network, or PC via Ethernet or Wi-Fi , complete with a color touchscreen. HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow N6600 fnw1: Created to support advanced high-volume professional scanning for enterprise customers with frequent scanning needs up to 8000 pages daily. With high-speed scanning and HP Scan Premium software, customers can get excellent image results with ease and easily integrate and improve document management. In addition, the ScanJet Enterprise Flow includes intelligent document capture and classification to help extract and organize scanned information and new capabilities to highlight, erase, or mark-up scanned documents.



Desktop shortcuts and customized profiles help streamline workflows

Automatic detection of scan quality issues to remove vertical streaks

Multi-document and book scanning to detect multiple documents and flatten curved images

Boot code checks and firmware validation helps prevent malicious threats

Sustainable design made from over 21 percent recycled plastic1



For HP channel partners, these new scanners represent an opportunity to help grow revenue by broadening their portfolios and delivering differentiated intelligent solutions that help customers digitize and streamline processes.

Availability

The new HP ScanJet Pro & Enterprise devices are currently available in most locations worldwide2.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

DISCLAIMERS

1 Post-consumer recycled is based on the definition set in the EPEAT standard for imaging equipment, IEEE 1680.2, and is expressed as percent of total weight of plastic.

2 The HP ScanJet Pro 2600 f1 is expected to be available in Europe, Middle East and Africa in July 2022. The HP ScanJet Pro 3600 f1 is not expected to be available in Central and South America.