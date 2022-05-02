ANGEL FIRE RESORT WILL OPEN THE SUMMER SEASON ON MAY 20 WITH A FULL OFFERING OF ACTIVITIES AND A NEW OUTDOOR ADVENTURE PASS

Angel Fire, New Mexico, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Fire Resort, (https://www.angelfireresort.com) located in the Rocky Mountains of northern New Mexico, has announced the summer season lineup of activities that will start May 20. Angel Fire Resort has carved out a family-friendly packed summer schedule for those looking for outdoor adventure in a scenic mountain town. New this year is the Angel Fire Resort Outside Adventure Pass. The Pass includes complimentary outdoor activities for every guest for each day they stay at the Lodge or vacation home reserved through the resort.

"We're expanding our offer this summer with the Angel Fire Resort Outside Adventure Pass. When you make your reservation with the resort, each guest will receive a free activity for each night they stay," explains Greg Ralph, marketing director, Angel Fire Resort. "These activities include chairlift passes, lake activities, golf and tennis, and even high adventure activities at the top of the mountain. We want our summer guests to have an opportunity to take advantage of everything there is do here. We really are a year-round resort with so much for people to see and do."

Here are just a few Angel Fire Resort's top activities available this summer.

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN ZIPLINING

Opening May 20 (weather permitting) is one of the state's highest-altitude, adrenaline-inducing outdoor adventures. Angel Fire Resort's Zipline Adventure Tour takes small groups of thrill-seekers through multiple stages at the second-highest elevation zipline tour in the United States.

BIKING – 131 DAYS OF RIDING

Awarded #1 Bike Park in the Southwest by MTBParks.com, Angel Fire Bike Park (www.angelfirebikepark.com), the largest Bike Park in the Rockies, opens more than 60 miles of trails on May 20. The bike park will offer the longest season in its history, with 131 days of riding. Angel Fire maintains over 100 miles of downhill and cross-country green belt trails for all ability levels, which ties into the National Forest trail network, including the highly praised South Boundary Trail.

Travel Tip: For those new to the sport, check out the newly redesigned Easy Street and new Chipmunk Trails. These swoopy green trails offer over XX miles to provide those new to mountain biking a better beginner experience.

HIGH ALTITUDE GOLF

At 8,600' elevation, Angel Fire Resort's high-altitude, 18-hole golf course is regarded as one of the most stunning in the west. The course is tucked beneath the imposing Sangre de Cristo Mountains and offers sweeping views of Wheeler Peak and plenty of wildlife. The driving range and golf course open on May 20 to the public.

Travel Tip: book your child a clinic or lesson with one of the country's Top Master Kid Coaches, Evan Sales, who has worked at the Angel Fire golf course for the last decade.

LIVE OUTDOOR CONCERTS

Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music every Friday night in Frontier Park so you can kick off the weekend right. Concerts run from June 17 through September 2. Check the Angel Fire Resort website for a full schedule lineup.

SCENIC CHAIRLIFT RIDES

For those wanting to take in a deep breath of mountain air, the scenic chairlift allows guests beautiful Moreno Valley views as the Chile Express climbs to the mountain summit at 10,677 feet. At the top, guests can enjoy disc golf, hiking, or a picnic. Guests can ride the chairlift back down or opt to hike down the front of the ski mountain.

ART AND FARMER’S MARKET

This popular Sunday morning mix of art, wares, and food expands this summer. Starting Sunday, June 12, take a stroll through Frontier Park for this high-altitude farmer's market that will offer the best in fresh, locally-grown produce and products such as honey, soaps, and baked goods. Sunday mornings will be ideal for sipping on a hot vanilla latte, listening to live music, and checking out paintings, pottery, and jewelry from local New Mexican artisans at the expanded art and farmer's market.

LUXURY CAMPING

According to AAA, 2022 is all about the family road trip. This summer, one place to check out is Angel Fire's Luxury RV Resort. The 35-acre, modern RV Resort located at the base of the Carson National Forest is ranked a Top 25 RV Resort in the Southwest. With 102 RV sites to choose from, travelers can park their rig and then select from many activities throughout the area, including hiking, horseback riding, fly-fishing, golf, mountain biking, and ATVing. Travel Tip: the RV Resort is already taking reservations for this summer, so book sooner than later.

For more information: https://angelfirervresort.com

STAND UP PADDLEBOARDING

Angel Fire Resort's Monte Verde Lake has recently been restocked with Rainbow Trout to prepare for fishing this summer. Boats, stand-up paddleboards, and pedal boats are all available for rent. Fishing equipment, bait, and daily fishing licenses are also available.

To take advantage of the new Angel Fire Resort Outside Adventure Pass, make your reservation for the Lodge or a private vacation home or condo through the resort's reservation line (NUMBER HERE). All guests will receive a complimentary activity voucher for each guest for each night of stay. Activities include:

Free Scenic Chairlift Ticket

Free 1 hour boat/paddleboard rental at Monte Verde Lake

Free Children’s fishing permit

Free Disc Golf

Free Bucket of Balls at the Driving Range (valid May 20- June 24 only)

Free Tennis at the Angel Fire Resort Tennis Center

For information on these events and other summer activities, please visit www.angelfireresort.com.

About Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort is a top year-round mountain resort destination in New Mexico. Angel Fire Resort was named “America’s Most Affordable Ski Town” by Realtor.com and ranked a Top 25 “Best Family Ski Resort in North America” by Dream Vacation Magazine. Situated at over 8,600' elevation in the Southern Rocky Mountains, Angel Fire strives to offer the best value and choice for family outdoor recreation activities to its members, guests and visitors--including skiing, snowboarding, tubing, sledding, golf, mountain biking, zipline, tennis, fishing, hiking and more. For additional information on Angel Fire Resort, resort membership, or opportunities for real estate investment in Angel Fire, please call (855) 923-7387 or visit the resort's website at www.angelfireresort.com .

