New Data Validates Blood Volume Analysis Guided-Care, Improves Survival in Patients with Advanced Heart Failure Supported with Left Ventricular Assist Device

Study Presented at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant 42nd Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions 2022

Oak Ridge, TN, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces new data validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test (BVA) in improving survival for advanced heart failure patients with left ventricular assist device (LVAD). These data were presented at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant (ISHLT) Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions – which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart and lung transplant, held from April 27-30th, in Boston, MA.

Implantable left ventricular assist devices have dramatically changed the face of advanced heart failure treatment and constitute a $350M annual market in the U.S. Patients suffering from persistent blood volume derangements have lower survival and decreased LVAD functionality but absent a BVA test go largely undiagnosed.

Lead study author Dmitry M. Yaranov, M.D., Baptist Heart Institute, Memphis, TN stated, “Significant derangement of blood volume persists in ambulatory patients with LVAD”, noting that 91% of patients studied had an abnormal blood volume. He concluded, “BVA and its individualized, unique metrics is a valuable test when used in patients with LVAD. Measurement and treatment of derangements of intravascular volumes likely will improve performance and survival of patients and devices.”

The study titled, “Intravascular Volume Derangement and Value of Blood Volume Analysis In Stable Ambulatory Patients with Advanced Heart Failure Supported with Left Ventricular Assist Device,” described variations in blood volume status (total blood and red blood cell volume) in 45 stable ambulatory patients with LVAD. Blood volume parameters were measured with Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic blood test, which is a safe, 98% accurate, and objective test to directly quantify blood volume and composition.

The study concluded that plasma volume abnormality was found in 75% of patients. The data revealed that only 9% of these patients had normal blood volume results; 54% had significant red blood cell deficit and 12% had red blood cell excess. It was assumed from a clinical perspective and from LVAD device monitoring that there was no awareness or suspicion of significant alterations in intravascular volumes.

“This research reinforces that a volume-guided approach in treating advanced heart failure with the BVA-100 blood test is paramount in informing the correct treatment strategies -- resulting in significantly better clinical benefits and survival for patients,” said Michael Feldschuh, President, and CEO of Daxor Corporation. “More than 100 published peer-reviewed studies have proven our BVA-100 blood test has shown substantial improvements in mortality reduction, hospital readmission, and reduced costs through its unique accuracy and efficacy. We remain committed as the global leader of BVA technology and anticipate our next generation devices coming to market will accelerate our growing adoption even further in the near future.”

