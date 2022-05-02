iBio Announces Presentation Highlighting Superior Glycosylation for Antibodies Produced in Plants

Data Showing Greater Glycosylation Homogeneity with the FastPharming® System Compared to Traditional Methods to be Presented at PEGS Conference & Expo



BOSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming Manufacturing System, announced today that it will present a poster at the 18th Annual Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) Boston Conference & Expo, May 2-5.

Rachel Jordan, PhD, a senior product manager at iBio, will present the poster (#P061), titled "Plant-Made Antibodies Show Superior Glycosylation Homogeneity While Retaining Pharmacokinetic Properties," which highlights:

The production of a single uniform G0 glycosylation pattern, lacking fucose and xylose, of NISTmAb and rituximab when compared to Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell culture produced antibodies, which contain more heterogeneous glycosylation patterns.





Comparability of in vivo rodent pharmacokinetic profiles for NISTmAb and rituximab produced using mammalian cell culture and the FastPharming System.





System. How rapid, scalable transient expression in plants of high-quality mAbs for in vivo studies can significantly shorten the time to achieve in vivo proof-of-concept.



More information about producing consistent, high-quality antibodies in the FastPharming System may be accessed in a whitepaper here.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and a pioneer in sustainable, plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering Development Services™ for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

