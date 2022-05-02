NETSOL’s Ascent Goes Live for Leading North American Lease & Loan Portfolio Servicing Provider

CALABASAS, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has successfully implemented its modern technology platform Ascent on the Cloud (LeasePak Version) for a leading North American Lease and Loan Portfolio Servicing Provider. The client has deployed Ascent Retail’s Contract Management System (CMS) on the Cloud.



Ascent on the Cloud (LeasePak Version) is offered via value-driven, flexible, subscription-based pricing options, rapid deployments and the ability for the client to scale on demand.

“Ascent is an unrivalled, highly adaptive platform which will enable the client to fully streamline their portfolio management and will support their business growth,” said Peter Minshall, Executive Vice-President, NETSOL Technologies Americas. “The platform continues to be selected by finance and leasing businesses worldwide, by all tiers of the industry, due to its unmatched capabilities.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

