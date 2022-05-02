The Global Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market is expected to grow by $ 7.69 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272593/?utm_source=GNW

69 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center maintenance and support services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in data center spending, growing data center complexities, and increasing demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers.

The data center maintenance and support services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The data center maintenance and support services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Government and defense

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in implementation of IoT across industries as one of the prime reasons driving the data center maintenance and support services market growth during the next few years. Also, advances to support AI, ML, and DL technologies and the growth of hyperscale cloud vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data center maintenance and support services market covers the following areas:

• Data center maintenance and support services market sizing

• Data center maintenance and support services market forecast

• Data center maintenance and support services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center maintenance and support services market vendors that include Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kyndryl Inc., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sify Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the data center maintenance and support services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272593/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________