Worldwide Payment Gateways Industry to 2027 - Featuring Worldpay Group, Wirecard, Adyen, Allied Wallet and PayPal

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Gateways Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global payment gateways market reached a value of US$ 21.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 32.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Payment gateway is a web-based application that acts as an intermediary between an e-commerce website and a bank to authorize and authenticate online transactions. It encrypts sensitive information, such as credit card numbers or bank account details, to ensure that the information is transmitted securely from the customer to the issuing bank. Payment gateways also helps in preventing fraud by providing Card Verification Value (CVV) and Address Verification System (AVS). Furthermore, they offer the customers the facility to make purchases at any hour of the day without the inconvenience of waiting in long queues.



Nowadays, the companies are restructuring their businesses and revenue strategies by moving towards a digital approach. This is projected to spur the growth prospects of the payment gateways market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing usage of mobile wallets, which provide a convenient way for users to make in-store payments, has emerged as another major driver. Besides, an increasing number of customers are using smartphones or tablets for making online reservations and payments, thereby stimulating the demand for payment gateways. Moreover, various banks are collaborating with retail vendors to provide cashback offers so as to attract new customers and retain the existing users.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of applications into large enterprises, micro and small enterprises, and mid-sized enterprises. Currently, large enterprises account for the majority of the market share. On a regional-basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America represents the largest market, holding largest share globally. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Worldpay Group, Wirecard, Adyen, Allied Wallet and PayPal.



This report provides a deep insight into the global payment gateways market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the payment gateways industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global payment gateways market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global payment gateways market?

What are the key regions in the global payment gateways market?

What are the key application segments in the global payment gateways market?

What are the key mode of interactions in the global payment gateways market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global payment gateways industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global payment gateways industry?

What is the structure of the global payment gateways industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global payment gateways industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Payment Gateways Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Interaction

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Inputs

5.9.4 Product and Services

5.9.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.9.6 End Users

5.9.7 Post Sales Service

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Large Enterprises

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Micro and Small Enterprises

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mid-size Enterprises

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Mode of Interaction

7.1 Hosted Payment Gateways

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Local Bank Integrates

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Direct Payment Gateways

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Platform-Based Payment Gateways

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xri41c

Attachment