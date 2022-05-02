The Global RegTech Market is expected to grow by $ 11.68 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.42% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RegTech Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058378/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the regtech market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for identifying financial crime, the need for reducing compliance cost, and the demand for RegTech from the insurance sector.

The regtech market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The regtech market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Small and medium enterprises



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of ai with regtech as one of the prime reasons driving the regtech market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of blockchain technology and increasing investments in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on regtech market covers the following areas:

• Regtech market sizing

• Regtech market forecast

• Regtech market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading regtech market vendors that include ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Compliance Solutions Strategies, ComplyAdvantage, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., and VERMEG Ltd Legal. Also, the regtech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

