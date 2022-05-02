The Global Electricity Trading Market is expected to grow by $ 99.46 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electricity Trading Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045379/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the electricity trading market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in vendor collaborations, increase in cross-border power trading, and growth in adoption of energy storage systems.

The electricity trading market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The electricity trading market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Day-ahead trading

• Intraday trading



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in entry of new players as one of the prime reasons driving the electricity trading market growth during the next few years. Also, using blockchain for P2P energy trading and trading of energy savings certificates in energy exchanges will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electricity trading market covers the following areas:

• Electricity trading market sizing

• Electricity trading market forecast

• Electricity trading market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electricity trading market vendors that include Axpo Holding AG, BP Plc, Deutsche Borse AG, Energy Trading Co. Sro, Equinor ASA, Euronext N.V., Fortum Oyj, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Electric Power Exchange, JSW STEEL Ltd., Manikaran Power Ltd., Next Kraftwerke GmbH, NTPC Ltd., Power Exchange India Ltd., PTC India Ltd., Statkraft AS, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vattenfall AB, and VECO Power Trading LLC. Also, the electricity trading market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

