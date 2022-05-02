The Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market is expected to grow by $ 10.60 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.33% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033496/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the single-use bioprocessing system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of single-use technologies to minimize the risk of contamination, high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases, and substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity.

The single-use bioprocessing system market analysis includes application, end-user, and product segments and geographic landscape.



The single-use bioprocessing system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• mAb production

• Vaccine production

• Plant cell cultivation

• PSCTs

• Others



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical companies

• CROs and CMOs

• Biotechnology companies

• Academic and research institutions



By Product

• Bags and mixers

• Bioreactors and fermenters

• Filtration devices and sampling systems

• Bioprocess containers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising focus of market vendors on strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next few years. Also, growing product advancements and automation and increasing adoption of modular facilities among biomanufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on single-use bioprocessing system market covers the following areas:

• Single-use bioprocessing system market sizing

• Single-use bioprocessing system market forecast

• Single-use bioprocessing system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading single-use bioprocessing system market vendors that include 3M Corp., ABEC Inc., Adolf Kuhner AG, Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Inc., Celltainer, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Entegris Inc., Eppendorf AG, Getinge AB, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sartorius AG, SENTINEL PROCESS SYSTEMS INC., Solaris Biotechnology Srl, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the single-use bioprocessing system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



