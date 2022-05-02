Amendment of Articles of Association

Company announcement no. 15/2022

With reference to release no. 14/2022 of 29 April 2022, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the decision made by the Annual General meeting to amend the authorizations in Art. 5.1 and 5.4 have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.

New Articles of Association are attached.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

