Insights on the Forklift Battery Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Sales Channel, Application and Region

The global forklift battery market reached a value of US$ 4.39 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.21 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.65% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A forklift battery is the power source used in industrial forklift trucks to function adequately and lift heavy materials. The batteries are commonly available in lead-acid and lithium-ion variants. The lead-acid batteries are bulky, liquid-filled units with a removable top that generate electricity through a chemical reaction between electrolyte, water and sulfuric acid. On the other hand, lithium-ion batteries are more compact, energy-dense and are sealed shut with no water maintenance requirements. Forklift batteries consist of a battery case, self-contained cells, circuit bars and gauge wire cables. They have a low energy-to-weight and energy-to-volume ratio and can provide relatively higher power despite having a lower volume of cells. As a result, they are widely used in warehouses, manufacturing units, construction sites and retail outlets.



Forklift Battery Market Trends

Significant growth in the manufacturing and construction industries is among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, there is an increasing requirement for material movement, transporting and lifting applications, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of electric forklifts across industries is also favoring the growth of the market.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of quick battery charging systems for minimal downtime and longer operational life of the forklifts`, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the utilization of forklift batteries for domestic applications is also contributing to the market growth. Lead-acid batteries are highly recyclable and can be used for powering off-grid energy and solar power systems. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of green logistics, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable infrastructural development, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global forklift battery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, sales channel and application.



Breakup by Type:

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:

Warehouses

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail and Wholesale Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, Flux Power, Microtex Energy Private Limited, Northland Industrial Truck Co. Inc. (Alta Enterprises LLC), Storage Battery Systems LLC and Systems Sunlight S.A.



