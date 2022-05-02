Mycotopia Therapies Partners with Public Policy Specialist PsychedelicsEUROPE to Explore Opportunities in the European Market

MIAMI, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies Inc. (OTC Pink: TPIA) (the “Company”), a biopharma company focused on research, technology, and the development of medical psychedelics, announced today a partnership with Brussels-based PsychedelicsEUROPE. Mycotopia Therapies will collaborate with PsychedelicsEUROPE to accelerate its psychedelic research and develop new models of care under the regulatory framework for the medicinal use of psychedelics for mental health in the EU market.



PsychedelicsEUROPE has a team of seasoned public affairs specialists advocating for the establishment of an EU-wide regulatory framework that promotes medicinal use of psychedelic substances to the benefit of patient, while stimulating research under a safe and predictable environment. Europe’s commercial psychedelic healthcare ecosystem is growing rapidly as innovative research centers, NGOs, and private companies attract ideas, capital, and mainstream support. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and public health authorities in other countries have formalized policies on psychedelic medicine, the EU is still formulating its policies for psychedelic substances. PsychedelicsEUROPE strives to be a beacon of innovative mental health care models, while inspiring and accelerating the development of regulations that work for the patient through its relationships with medical professionals, academia, and private sector shareholders.

“With ambitious regulatory initiatives, such as the Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, or the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe, we need to make sure that more focus and funding will be dedicated to innovative mental health solutions, like medicinal use of psychedelics,” explains Viktor Chvatal, the Secretary-General of PsychedelicsEUROPE. Mr. Chvatal continued, “In Europe, our goal is to raise awareness about existing best practices in other countries amongst the EU policy makers and regulators to speed up the process.”

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Mycotopia Therapies, said, “We are grateful to be able to have a role in advancing psychedelic therapy across Europe in a way that is consistent with sustainability principles while ensuring patient accessibility. We believe this partnership with PsychedelicsEUROPE will provide numerous opportunities to transform innovation into real treatments for patients across the EU and beyond. With that in mind, we look forward to collaborating with the rich academic and biomedical science community in the EU, as well as its world-class talent, to advance our commercialization efforts on our psychedelic assets.”

Mr. Kaplan added, “Mycotopia Therapies is continuing to work toward completing the acquisition of botanical psilocybin pioneer, Ei.Ventures. The transaction is moving forward as planned, and we look forward to providing shareholders with additional updates in the very near future.”

About Mycotopia Therapies

Mycotopia Therapies focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapies can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com .

About PsychedelicsEUROPE

PsychedelicsEUROPE is an innovative mental health association with a global reach, which brings together leading research centers, NGOs, and private companies. Based on scientific evidence, the association advocates for a regulatory EU framework that promotes state-of-the-art therapies, fosters cutting-edge research, and secures lasting solutions for patients. Additional information on PsychedelicsEUROPE can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.psychedelicseurope.org

About Ei. Ventures

Emotional Intelligence Ventures, a company dedicated to research and production of botanical psychedelics, announced a public stock offering using the Reg A+ Framework. Ei. Ventures’ main differentiator in the space is a self-imposed directive to work exclusively with non-synthetic, plant and fungi-based ingredients for both is psychedelic and non-psychedelic products. https://www.Ei.Ventures

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in 20/20 Global, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

