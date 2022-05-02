Galecto to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Copenhagen, DENMARK

BOSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced that management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

  
BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 10
Time:3:40 pm ET / 12:40 pm PT
Presentation:Click Here
  
A replay of the presentation will be available on the investors portion of the company’s website.
  
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: May 23-26
Time:On demand presentation
Register:Click Here
  

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 (and the galectin family generally) and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an oral LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an oral galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and (iv) an oral galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a planned phase 2 trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc. 
Hans Schambye, CEO
 
Jon Freve, CFO 
+45 70 70 52 10 
  
Investors/USMedia/EU
Ashley R. Robinson
Sandya von der Weid
arr@lifesciadvisors.comsvonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 617 430 7577
+41 78 680 0538