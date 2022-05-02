Galecto to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced that management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming conferences:



BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, May 10 Time: 3:40 pm ET / 12:40 pm PT Presentation: Click Here A replay of the presentation will be available on the investors portion of the company’s website. H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Date: May 23-26 Time: On demand presentation Register: Click Here

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 (and the galectin family generally) and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an oral LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an oral galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and (iv) an oral galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a planned phase 2 trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact: