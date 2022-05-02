Healthy Extracts’ First Major Brand Influencer Launches New Line of Natural Health and Fitness Formulations on WhitneyJohns.com

LAS VEGAS, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, announced its top brand influencer, Whitney Johns, has launched her new line of natural health and fitness products, available to order today at whitneyjohns.com.



“Today’s official sales launch is a watershed moment for our brand influencer program that opens a new major sales channel for our patented formations,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “Backed by Whitney’s tremendous personal endorsement and brand marketing strength, we see her new product line dramatically elevating our social engagement, strengthening our brand identity, and supporting our continued rapid market expansion.”

As an accomplished entrepreneur, fitness athlete, model, popular personal trainer, and nutrition advocate, Whitney has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. Her personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their personal fitness and nutritional goals.

The new Whitney Johns products represents the first line of private label and custom formulations developed and launched through Healthy Extract’s innovative brand influencer program .

“We see popular brand influencers like Whitney helping our natural formulations to reach millions of new consumers directly through their online presence as well as through prime shelf placements at major retailers nationwide,” added Pitts.

The new Whitney Johns line of brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health products are based upon Healthy Extracts’ all-natural Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations. They are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, made in a certified U.S. facility, and supported by extensive published clinical research.

“These amazing products are another powerful way I can help my many followers who are seeking natural ways to enhance their fitness performance, health and wellness,” noted Whitney. “Fitness and nutrition truly saved my life, so it’s been my passion and purpose in life to spread the wealth of good health. This is why I am so excited to launch my own line of products centered around physical performance, brain, gut and hormone health.”

The new Whitney Johns product line includes:

WHITNEY JOHNS BRAIN ACTIVATE™ is specially formulated to support focus, memory, cognition, mood and brain health, as well as reduce brain fog and support natural sleep patterns. Naturally derived, containing zero sugar or caffeine, this patented formulation includes a blend of nootropics, the highest quality C8 MCTs, and naturally-sourced spearmint, marigold, and lutein.

Whether as a scoop added to water or coffee, or mixed in a smoothie, or enjoyed in the new gel format, its powerful mental activation benefits can last eight hours or more. These benefits are a result of the company’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations clinically shown to quickly generate strong and sustained ketone levels in the brain.

EEG brain scan images showed a 46% increase in brain activation after consuming the company’s active ingredients. The uniquely concentrated formulation provides the perfect “brain food” for sustained mental energy and attention. See the complete study here.

The products have two patents issued and multiple pending applications on its proprietary formulations. The formulations have been in development for more than 20 years and are supported by more than 100 clinical studies.

WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™ is suitable for anyone looking to improve their physical performance, recovery, endurance, and oxygen consumption (VO2 max), as well as weight management, by providing a daily dosage of 1,200 milligrams of the world's strongest bergamot extract, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This formulation also includes maca root extract, choline, magnesium and zinc.



The superfruit has been shown by more than 17 clinical studies to possess powerful health benefits for the heart and metabolism. It is offered exclusively in North America by Whitney Johns and Healthy Extracts, and is the only bergamot extract approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Calabria, Italia.

WHITNEY JOHNS WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™ is specially formulated to support hormone balance, boost energy levels, increase libido, improve mood, and aid with fat metabolization.

This natural blend of proprietary science-based ingredients combines powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, helping you to be the best version of yourself every day.

Whitney’s new products address the fast-growing market for natural health supplements. The brain health supplements market is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR to reach $13.4 billion by 2028. The sports and fitness nutrition market is expected to reach $34.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9%.

“I’m looking forward to working with Healthy Extracts on additional formulations centered around gut health, hormone health and mental health,” added Whitney. “These are all areas that I’m super passionate about in my coaching and own daily habits.”

To learn more about Whitney Johns’ product line visit whitneyjohns.com/nutrition today. To learn more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns Linktree here.

To learn more about the Healthy Extracts influencer program, call +1 (720) 463-1004 or email info@healthyextractsinc.com.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.



For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

