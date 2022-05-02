Global Business Jet Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Jet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global business jet market reached a value of US$ 17.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 22.7 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A business jet refers to an aircraft that is specifically designed for private air travel for a small group of passengers. Some of the common types of business jets include single-pilot airplanes, propeller-driven jets, turbine aircraft and piston jets. These jets are primarily used by individuals as well as private and government organizations for leisure travel, business tours, short-haul flights and VVIP transport. They can also be customized for other applications, such as evacuation during emergencies, express parcel deliveries and transporting goods for the armed forces.



Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing preference for long-range jets for travel and tourism activities is also providing a boost to the market growth. Business jets minimize travel time, offer the facility of on-demand flight scheduling and provide ample privacy to the passengers to conduct their business while flying. Various advancements, including the integration of innovative connectivity solutions, avionics, interiors and more efficient engines in the jets, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are replacing mechanical flight systems with lightweight virtual windows, video calling systems and inflight entertainment systems that aid in enhancing the comfort and overall travel experience for the passengers. In line with this, the introduction of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that has superior urban air mobility is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the development of vertiports and the introduction of consumer-centric business models and membership programs, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global business jet market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, business model, range and point of sale.



Breakup by Type:

Light

Medium

Large

Breakup by Business Model:

On-Demand Service

Air Taxis

Branded Charters

Jet-Card Programs

Ownership

Fractional Ownership

Full Ownership

Breakup by Range:

< 3,000 NM

3,000 - 5,000 NM

>5000 NM

Breakup by Point of Sale:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Airbus, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation, Embraer S.A., Gulfstream Aerospace, Honda Aircraft Company, Pilatus Aircraft, Piper Aircraft, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, etc.



