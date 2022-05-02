Pan African Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 3rd

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan African Resources (OTCQX: PAFRY/PAFRF), based in South Africa, focused on gold today announced that Mr. Cobus Loots, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 3rd, 2022



DATE: May 3rd, 2022

TIME: 10:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/38xwr5Z



Available for 1x1 meetings: May 5th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Production guidance increased to approximately 200,000oz for FY22

Significant reduction in net debt, track record of high dividend yields

Long-life, low-cost gold operations with Reserves of 10.8 Moz

Organic growth opportunities and acquisition pipeline, upside exploration potential

Beyond compliance approach to ESG, with first 10MW solar plant being commissioned



About Pan African Resources

Pan African is a mid-tier African-focused gold producer, dual-primary listed on the AIM on the LSE (ticker: PAF) and the Main Board of the JSE (ticker: PAN), and with a Level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) programme sponsored by the Bank of New York Mellon (ticker: PAFRY). With effect from October 2020, the ADR programme was upgraded and approved to trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX) in the United States of America.

We are committed to creating value for our stakeholders by positioning Pan African as a sustainable, safe, high-margin and long-life gold producer, with an unrelenting commitment to causing zero harm. Our strategy is to safely optimize the value of mineral deposits, utilizing our combined knowledge base to continue investing in our assets in a manner that generates compelling returns and to ensure the long-term sustainability of our business.

