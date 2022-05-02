Granite Creek Copper to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 5th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Copper (OTCQB: GCXXF | TSX.V: GCX), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver project in the high-grade Minto copper belt of Yukon, Canada, today announced that Tim Johnson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 5th, 2022. The company recently announced a 43% increase in contained copper in its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate on the Carmacks project and is expecting to publish a new PEA in Q3 2022.



DATE: May 5th, 2022

TIME: 10:00am PT | 100pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/38xwr5Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

100%-owned, 176km 2 high-grade Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project on trend with operating Minto Cu-Au mine in central Yukon, Canada

high-grade Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project on trend with operating Minto Cu-Au mine in central Yukon, Canada Road accessible with access to grid power and paved highway to the existing seaport facility in Skagway, Alaska from where Minto & Alexco Resource mine ship concentrate

Updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate consisting of 36.2 million tonnes (Mt) in Measured and Indicated categories (M&I), grading 1.07% CuEq (0.81% Cu, 0.26g/t Au, 3.23g/t Ag and 0.011% Mo) for a total of 651 million pounds (Mlbs) of contained M&I copper and 842 million pounds copper equivalent (M&I)

SGS Canada engaged to prepare updated PEA for publication targeting Q3 2022

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada’s Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Explorations Ltd, to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.gcxcopper.com.

