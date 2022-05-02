The Courier and Local Delivery Services Market is expected to grow by $ 26.66 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764076/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the courier and local delivery services market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing B2C e-commerce market in US, increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries, and rising investments from established players.

The courier and local delivery services market in US analysis includes delivery type and parcel type segments.



The courier and local delivery services market in US is segmented as below:

By Delivery Type

• Ground

• Express

• Deferred



By Parcel Type

• B2C

• B2B

• C2C



This study identifies the automation in courier and local delivery services market in the us as one of the prime reasons driving the courier and local delivery services market growth in US during the next few years. Also, the adoption of inorganic growth strategy by vendors and emerging e-locker delivery system will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on courier and local delivery services market in US covers the following areas:

• Courier and local delivery services market sizing

• Courier and local delivery services market forecast

• Courier and local delivery services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading courier and local delivery services market vendors in US that include A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., AfterShip Ltd., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., LaserShip Inc., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., NAPAREX, PITT OHIO, Power Link Expedite Corp., Purolator Inc., Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Target Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., US Cargo, XPO Logistics Inc., and Royal Mail Plc. Also, the courier and local delivery services market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

