POWERHOUSE AESTHETIC BRANDS ALIGN TO LAUNCH A NATIONWIDE PREVENTATIVE SKIN HEALTH PROTOCOL EXPERIENCE

Phoenix, AZ, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Know Better Skin this Summer with Colorescience®, a leader in advanced skin protection technology, and Aesthetics Biomedical®, a leader in novel aesthetic devices, products, and services used by leading plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and aesthetic practitioners nationwide. Today the two skincare powerhouses announce the launch of a collaboration that combines Vivace® Microneedle RF with a post-treatment protocol featuring Colorescience’s Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50. This partnership will enhance the patient experience by protecting treatment results, and aid in avoiding future sun-related skincare challenges.

This strategic alignment will bring awareness to the importance of overall skin health during National Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Patients across the country opting for the industry and award-winning radiofrequency microneedling treatment, will receive a signature post-treatment Vivace Experience® Kit that includes a Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50, the only powder sunscreen recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for active use, to protect and preserve results.

Giving patients visibly brighter, more radiant skin, Vivace® stimulates the natural production of collagen and has been shown by physicians to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles, fine lines, improving skin texture, and tightening of the face and neck, for an overall glow. A recipient of the 2022 InStyle Best Beauty Award, Vivace® is uniquely designed for an incomparable, comfortable patient experience, boasting a precision robotic motor that brings maximum results with minimal discomfort compared to other devices in physicians’ practices.

Speaking of glowing skin, Colorescience® Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 is powered by EnviroScreen® Technology. This all-powerful, all-mineral skin shield provides complete protection from UVA, UVB, HEV (blue light), infrared radiation and pollution in one convenient, on-the-go application—alone or over makeup.

“As a Board-Certified Dermatologic Surgeon, I know the importance of overall skin health. The collaboration between Aesthetics Biomedical® and Colorescience® is brilliant because the mission is to bring skin health to the forefront of aesthetics. At my practice, we educate our patients on the significance of collagen boosting treatments like Vivace® and powerful protection with products like Total Production™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50. ” says Dr. Kathleen Behr, Behr Laser & Skin Care Center, Fresno, California.

The signature Vivace Experience® Kit featuring Colorescience® Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On SPF 50 can be found through aesthetic physicians, practitioners, and providers nationwide; for locations and pricing visit VivaceExperience.com .

Colorescience ® delivers clinically proven skin care and sun care innovations that are thoughtfully designed to improve overall skin health. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with clinically tested formulas that are trusted, recommended, and personally used by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with efficacious ingredients, Colorescience® products deliver immediate and long-term results that provide confidence for all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Aesthetics Biomedical, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is committed to the development and distribution of novel aesthetic devices, products, and services in the global market. Aesthetics Biomedical’s innovation center is a leader in breakthrough technologies and combination therapies for its clients, physician network and the aesthetic arena, creating novel patient treatment experiences that benefit from ongoing research, approved clinical indications for use, as well as a personalized approach designed for consumer benefit. Visit AestheticsBiomedical.com or VivaceExperience.com

