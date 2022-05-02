Oral Sprays to Hold Around 35% Revenue Share in Artificial Saliva Market: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville, MD, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global artificial saliva market is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 13.3% reaching US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2026.



Artificial saliva is a saliva substitute that partially hydrates and nourishes the mouth while also forming a protective coating that decreases the risk of mechanical damage caused by chronic dry mouth.

Oral sprays and gels can work for up to two hours, but many users find that they need to apply them more frequently to keep their mouth wet, which can disrupt a good night's sleep and everyday activities. However, as oral gels and liquids are simple to use, demand for artificial saliva is rising rapidly across the world.

Rising prevalence of dry mouth syndrome and dysphagia, rapid deployment of OTC artificial saliva products, and increased adoption of oral sprays, gels, and liquids are all driving market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global artificial saliva market to reach US$ 1.4 Bn valuation by 2026.

Oral sprays expected to reach around US$ 579.2 Mn by 2026-end.

Oral solutions projected to record 12.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Market in Europe to record 9.6% CAGR over forecast period (2022-2026).

“Growing interest of the pharmaceutical industry in developing medications in a variety of forms will help broaden product pipeline. Artificial saliva product manufacturers will benefit from a solid product pipeline and increased research and development operations,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

To expand their regional presence, key manufacturers of artificial saliva are focused on expanding their product portfolios, acquiring developing players, and entering into distribution agreements. Due to increased demand for artificial saliva products, key providers are concentrating on diversifying their portfolios to survive in this environment.

Major players are focusing on acquiring new businesses and launching programs to raise awareness about dry mouth conditions. Customers are more likely to buy products from well-known companies, and thus, key players are working on strengthening their brands.

For instance,

In September 2021, ICPA Health Products (ICPA) launched Wet Mouth, a saliva alternative for people who suffer from xerostomia and dysphagia.





Key Segments Covered in Artificial Saliva Industry Research

Artificial Saliva Market by Product : Oral Sprays Oral Solutions Oral Liquids Gels Powders

Artificial Saliva Market by Age Group : Adults Paediatrics

Artificial Saliva Market by Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Mail Order Pharmacies Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Artificial Saliva Treatment Market by Region : North America Artificial Saliva Market Europe Artificial Saliva Market Asia Pacific Artificial Saliva Market Latin America Artificial Saliva Market MEA Artificial Saliva Market



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global artificial saliva market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (oral sprays, oral solutions, oral liquids, gels, and powders), age group (adults and paediatrics), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and hypermarkets and supermarkets), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

