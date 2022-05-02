WithSecure Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

| Source: WithSecure Oyj WithSecure Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 May 2022, 16.00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

WithSecure Corporation has received an announcement from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 29 March 2022, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of shares and votes held by Nordea Funds Ltd. decreased to below ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares and votes of WithSecure Corporation on 29 March 2022.

Total position of Nordea Funds Ltd. subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedShares: 9.36 %

Votes: 9.68 %		 Shares: 9.36 %

Votes: 9.68 %		174,598,739.00
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Shares: 10.08 %

Votes: 10.42 %		 Shares: 10.08 %

Votes: 10.42 %		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009801310Shares:
16,342,716.00
Votes:
16,895,704.00		 Shares: 9.36 %
Votes: 9.68 %		 
SUBTOTAL AShares:
16,342,716.00
Votes:
16,895,704.00		 Shares: 9.36 %
Votes: 9.68 %		 

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com