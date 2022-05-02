fifty-five Expands Partnerships to Empower Brands’ Understanding of Customers’ Cross-Channel Journeys

NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fifty-five , a global MarTech consultancy that empowers brands to unite and fully optimize siloed data across all channels to drive business results, today announces that it has expanded its technology capabilities through a new U.S. partnership with enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider Treasure Data . With this partnership, fifty-five continues to augment its abilities to address the worldwide brand challenge of synthesizing data from millions of customer touchpoints and interactions across platforms to propel business value. This builds on fifty-five’s existing relationship with Treasure Data in Europe.



According to Dimension Data CX Benchmarking Report , 54 percent of organizations report that they manage customer experience operations in silos. As applications of the metaverse evolve and digital touchpoints continue to amplify, CDP technology bridges the data gap between platforms, streamlining processes for global data science teams.

“fifty-five is an innovative global business that recognizes the benefits of leveraging a CDP for unified customer insights,” said Rinky Kundnani, Director of Technical Partner Success at Treasure Data. “Our partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to providing brands with a holistic view of their customers across all stages of the lifecycle so they can most effectively support their activation strategies to drive engagement and business results. We look forward to helping fifty-five’s global clientele achieve these goals.”

As privacy regulations evolve, global brands face more complexities and restrictions around data collection and activation. fifty-five’s partnership with Treasure Data brings clients a unified view of the customer experience with a strong focus on data privacy and governance.

“The Treasure Data CDP aligns with fifty-five’s mission to empower clients in responsible data management and activation,” said fifty-five U.S. Managing Director Robin Clayton. “Understanding the impacts of evolving privacy regulations and ensuring our clients have the right processes in place to easily adapt is always at the forefront of our solutions. We are excited to add Treasure Data to our growing roster of technology partnerships that help brands modernize their strategies and initiatives for business impact today and into the future.”

About fifty-five

As a part of The Brandtech Group, fifty-five is a data company that helps brands collect, analyze and activate their data across paid, earned and owned channels to increase their marketing ROI and improve customer acquisition and retention. Headquartered in Paris with offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Shanghai, Geneva, Shenzhen and Taipei, the data company was named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing tech firms in Europe, owing to its unique approach that blends consulting, operational and technology expertise.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to shape customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .