Borqs Technologies to Provide 5G Technical Training Courses at the Mission College in Silicon Valley, California

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and innovative clean energy, recently purchased the 5G patent licensing from Qualcomm, today announced that in cooperation with Qualcomm Wireless Academy (QWA), the Company is partnering with Mission College in Santa Clara to provide a series of technical training courses on 5G wireless solutions through the college’s programs this summer. The program is available to college students as well as engineers from hi-tech companies, at the Mission College in Santa Clara, California, the heart of Silicon Valley.

Through these programs, Borqs would be able to sponsor innovative 5G technology and may create IP. The initiative would enhance our brand reputation in the industry and expand Borqs’ presence in the USA and attract 5G talents.

The online courses will begin with a six-hour introductory course and weekly classes for up to eight weeks. Technical staff from Qualcomm Wireless Academy or Borqs will provide the training. The lectures are intended to begin in the summer of this year and will cover a wide range of technical specifications and applications for individuals seeking to pursue a profession in the latest mobile communication technologies. A certificate of completion will be provided by Mission College. The goals of Borqs and Mission College are to promote the usage and deployment of 5G technologies in a wide spectrum of industries, to jump start the productization of 5G for commercial and governmental usage and to help increase success for technical job seekers and skillsets needed to roll out 5G products.

Interested students can sign up for classes at communityed.missioncollege.edu.

5G networks are being deployed internationally to increase internet speeds both at home and in business settings. Higher bandwidth speeds lead to improved smart homes, smart cities, and industry 4.0. This includes monitoring energy efficiency in buildings to combat Climate Change, with the ultimate goal of using less energy overall.

According to market research, the global 5G services market size is estimated to reach USD 1.67 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 52.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly rising demand for ultra-reliable and low-latency data networks capable of providing enhanced mobile connectivity is estimated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the North America regional market from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising demand for higher data speeds for several end-use applications including M2M communications, energy & utility management, and smart mobility management. The need to ensure strong, seamless, and uninterrupted connectivity with autonomous vehicles is estimated to drive the adoption of 5G services. Furthermore, robust deployment of 5G network infrastructure is estimated to improve the operational efficiencies in several IoT use cases, including smart homes, smart cities, and industry 4.0. Hence, the rising need for high bandwidth to provide reliable communication to IoT devices is expected to elevate the overall market growth over the forecast period. In some countries, such as the U.S., China, and Japan, the trend of monitoring energy systems of buildings remotely is rising gradually. This is expected to open new opportunities for rolling out 5G services over the forecast period, including smart control systems for the Company’s solar power + storage subsidiary.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Borqs recently acquired controlling interests in a solar energy storage systems company in the U.S.

