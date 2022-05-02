Digipath Validates and Receives Approval to Use Free DNA Removal to Test for Aspergillus

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) (“Digipath” or the “Company”), a service-oriented independent analytical testing laboratory, and data analytics firm focused on the cannabis and hemp markets is pleased to announce that it has received approval of their recent validation to test for Aspergillus using free DNA removal. This AOAC approved test allows Digipath Labs to determine if the Aspergillus found on cannabis and hemp products is alive.

The integration of PCR (the polymerase chain reaction method used to amplify and detect specific sequences of DNA) into The State’s consumption safety requirements for cannabis has caused a steep increase in test failure for the cultivation community. The detection of disease-causing Aspergillus has become a devastating source of cannabis crop loss, significantly impacting growers’ sellable cannabis products. The validation and state approval now allows Digipath to be on the cutting edge of microbiology analysis by determining whether the Aspergillus found on product is alive or dead.

“Aspergillus is one of the most common industry-wide causes of cannabis product testing failure. Since PCR has become the required method for routine micro testing, one of the major challenges has been the potential detection of DNA from dead Aspergillus cells,” stated Criselda Heather, Microbiology and QC Manager, Digipath Labs, Inc. “The Free DNA Removal Solution provides an ideal way to remove the free DNA of dead Aspergillus cells from samples prior to PCR analysis.”

“This ultimately delivers a more accurate depiction of any live Aspergillus DNA present in any given sample of cannabis or hemp. Free DNA Removal prior to PCR can also provide the cultivator with an important tool to determine the efficacy of any mitigation practices for Aspergillus contamination,” Heather added.

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry. The “Digipath Data Vault” is a rich data set of over 70,000 cannabis chemo profiles which can be used for research and product development in a wide variety of applications.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its clients’ products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's inability to consummate the closing of the Steep Hill acquisition, need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Digipath, Inc.

702-527-2060

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com