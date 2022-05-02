Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Worth USD 400 Million by 2027 at CAGR of 4.9% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Information by Type, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% CAGR to reach USD 400 Million by 2027.

Market Scope:

Host cell contaminants are the proteins that are present in host cells that lead to immunogenicity, bring down a drug's efficacy or stability, and diminish the patient's safety level. Host cell proteins are generally encoded by host organisms that form recombinant therapeutic proteins, including E.coli, mammals and yeast.

During biopharmaceutical development, host cell impurities form an essential step in purifying biopharmaceutical products. One of the toughest aspects of biopharmaceutical development can be removing the host cell proteins. It has a major impact on both the efficacy and safety of a medicine. Factors including advances in biopharmaceuticals along with the heightened preference for personalized medicine will enhance the host cell contaminant testing market size in the ensuing years.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent vendors in the host cell contaminant testing market are:

BioGenes GmbH (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Cisbio Bioassays SAS (France)

Cygnus Technologies LLC (US)

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US)

ForteBio (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Molecular Devices LLC (US)

ProteinSimple (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The demand for host cell contaminant testing solutions has been surging on account of the advances within the biopharmaceuticals field. The development of biopharmaceutical products involves using numerous protein groups, with each of the groups required to be tested and assessed for contaminants. Host cell proteins are the heterogeneous protein groups that are generally sourced from e-coli, mammal, yeast, and various host cells. The consistently growing pharmaceutical testing and research space plays a crucial role in the market growth for host cell contaminant testing.

Furthermore, the major differences existing between numerous types of host cells help elevate the demand for the host cell contaminant testing solutions. Molecular mass as well as isoelectric points are the top factors differentiating various types of host cells. The host cell contaminant testing solutions will note high demand from various research domains in upcoming years.

Market Restraints

The significant costs associated with host cell contaminant testing soutions can be a huge restraining factor for the worldwide market. Many companies are spending considerably on contaminant testing throughout the development process to avoid financial damage.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has been unfavorable for the worldwide healthcare system, giving rise to a number of public health measures, and reducing medical access to the patients. The spread of the pandemic has led to a shutdown of various operational facilities across the globe.

The healthcare sector worldwide is dealing with various challenges in the lockdown phase. Owing to the rapid growth in the number of COVID-19 cases, medical facilities are facing interruptions, which has reduced the provision of essential services.

The biopharmaceutical, as well as biotechnology vendors, are highly focused on avoiding the contamination from host cell during manufacturing as the pandemic continues to spread.

Segment Overview

Host Cell Protein Assay and Host Cell DNA Assay are the major host cell contaminant testing types considered in the report. The host cell protein assay segment has been further divided into ILA, ELISA, immunoblotting and SDS-PAGE. A multi-analyte Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is a significant technique for host cell protein testing owing to its substantial throughput, high sensitivity, along with selectivity. Immuno Ligand Assay (ILA) helps measure an extensive line of analytes including drugs, microorganisms and proteins for biopharmaceutical development as well as production.

Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes Contract Manufacturing Organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, are the top industry end-users covered in the MRFR report. Host cell contaminant testing solutions are extensively used by biopharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceuticals including recombinant proteins as well as therapeutic antibodies are generally generated in engineered host cells. Host cell contaminant testing solutions efficiently remove host cell contaminants from production cell lines, ensuring product safety. On the other hand, academic & research institutes have expertise in basic research or activities that are directed towards applied research. Host cell contaminant testing is used extensively in a wide range of research activities, including critical diseases like cancer.

Regional Analysis

North America will continue to dominate the host cell contaminant testing market throughout the review period, thanks to the advances in the biopharmaceutical industry including the emergence of new processes, and products. Rising investments in R&D activities by the top firms and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region fosters the market value. The companies’ surging focus on the development of novel methods for host cell contaminant testing will further propel the market position.

Europe stands to profit from the presence of highly developed R&D facilities region, presence of favorable regulatory systems, and the creation of cost-effective and innovative host cell contaminant testing solutions. The extensive base of a large number of renowned biopharmaceutical vendors in the region add to the market value as well.

Asia Pacific will be showcasing the fastest growth in the worldwide market for host cell contaminant testing, given the presence of a massive target population affected by chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes. Surge in government spending on healthcare infrastructure, soaring awareness level regarding different chronic diseases, rise in R&D processes and the emergence of new drugs for the treatment of chronic ailments can also fuel business expansion in the region.

