Sumo Logic Names Tej Redkar Chief Product Officer and Sophie Kitson Chief Human Resources Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced the appointment of Tej Redkar to the newly formed position of Chief Product Officer and Sophie Kitson as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Tej and Sophie bring deep experience globally scaling product development and human resource functions respectively and will report directly to Sumo Logic CEO Ramin Sayar as members of the company’s senior executive team.



"As every company increasingly embraces a digital-first strategy, the market opportunity for Sumo Logic only grows," said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO, Sumo Logic. "I’m excited to welcome both Tej and Sophie to the team as they help further build out the strong executive team and experience that will lead the company to longer term, global scale and profitable growth."

Tej Redkar Chief Product Officer

Tej has led various engineering, product management, UX and data science teams at many industry leading companies including Microsoft, Cisco/AppDynamics, IBM and SAP. He most recently was the Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor where he led a product development team of several hundred engineers and product managers. He has built products that have grown to be industry leaders in their respective category. Tej brings great domain knowledge and is deeply versed in observability, analytics cloud computing, SaaS, DevOps and autonomous infrastructure. He brings a strong balance of business and deep technical expertise which will be beneficial to help Sumo Logic further drive our strategy and execution.

"Having been a customer of Sumo Logic for several years, I’m deeply aware of the critical role it plays in helping to deliver digital experiences that are reliable and secure," said Tej Redkar. "From my perspective, Sumo Logic is the only pure play SaaS analytics company that is credibly addressing the end-to-end challenges of modern applications and cyber security. I’m thrilled to join this seasoned executive team as well as the innovative product and engineering organization who have built an incredible multi product platform. I look forward to joining the journey as we further achieve the company’s vision for our uniquely positioned market leading platform."

Sophie Kitson Chief Human Resources Officer

Sophie is a proven and strategic HR executive with diverse experience ranging from small start-up to large global technology and services companies. She brings a strong track record of building talent centric organizations and the operational systems that allow them to scale at innovative companies such as Mercury Interactive, Salesforce, Nimsoft and PagerDuty. In addition, Sophie spent a decade at Accenture, first as a developer and then as a client-facing consultant, which ignited her passion for working with innovators who are disrupting and shaping new markets.

"I’ve watched Sumo Logic grow from an early start-up to becoming a Fortune Magazine Best Place to Work in 2019, through IPO. Now they are positioned to have a dramatic impact on a world where digital transformation and the analytics that empowers it - is a must have for every business. Sumo Logic is positioned to grow exponentially, and I am excited to be part of this journey," said Sophie Kitson. "I have deep conviction that the next stage for Sumo Logic will be as game-changing as the last, and the company is committed to building a high performing, purpose-driven organization that empowers our customers for years to come. This is an exciting time to be at Sumo Logic! I'm thrilled to join the team and help them scale to further attract, retain and develop the best talent and create career defining experiences for our people."

