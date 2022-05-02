Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Completes Acquisition of First Community Bancorp, Inc.

HELENA, Mont., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” or “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today announced that it completed, effective April 30, 2022, its previously announced acquisition of First Community Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiary, First Community Bank (“First Community”) in a transaction valued at approximately $38.6 million based on Eagle’s closing price of $20.30 as of April 29, 2022. In the transaction, Eagle acquired nine branches and two mortgage LPOs, and approximately $338 million in assets, $320 million in deposits and $194 million in gross loans, based on First Community’s December 31, 2021 financial statements. As a result of the acquisition, Opportunity Bank of Montana has 32 retail branches in key commercial and ag markets across Montana.



In connection with the merger, the Eagle Board of Directors appointed Samuel D. Waters, the former Chairman and President of First Community Bancorp, Inc., to serve as a director on the Eagle Board.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of First Community stock was converted into the right to receive 37.7492 shares of Eagle common stock and $276.32 in cash for each share of First Community common stock. As a result of the merger, Eagle will issue approximately 1,396,596 shares of Eagle common stock and will pay approximately $10.2 million to the former holders of First Community common stock.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the merger and we welcome First Community’s shareholders, customers and employees to the Eagle team,” said Peter J. Johnson, CEO. “First Community is an experienced agriculture and commercial lender with a 130-year operating history in Montana and deep roots in the communities it serves. This merger expands Eagle’s presence in Montana, and complements Eagle’s franchise, both strategically and culturally.”

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 32 banking offices and two mortgage LPOs. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

