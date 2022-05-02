Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size to Grow by USD 33.4 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Video Management Software Market finds that ease of deployment and increased use of IP video as well as increasing security concerns globally due to rising security threats, are factors that influencing the growth of Video Management Software Market.



The total Global Video Management Software Market is estimated to reach USD 33.4 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue valued at USD 9.8 Billion in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Video Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Solution (Video intelligence, Case management, Advanced video management, Data integration), by Technology (Analog based video management software, IP based video management software), by Service (Professional services, Managed services), by Deployment (Cloud, On premises), by Vertical (Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BF, Government, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing and automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Security Concerns

Video surveillance systems are extensively installed with large systems for use in strategic places such as public transportation, banks, city centers, home security, airports, and public roads, as well as ATM centers, and play a important role in protecting critical infrastructures. As numerous attacks are conceivable in these systems, identifying attacks and bearing in mind appropriate security measures are essential.

Since past decade, surveillance systems have become more and more popular and gaining popularity with each passing day owing to increasing application of video management software. Government and private organizations, residential societies, and commercial and public spaces, are using these systems to keep a check on various activities for security and safety purposes. Rising security threats in these organizations are the key reasons for deploying video management software (VMS) and video surveillance systems (VSS). The smart cameras have exploited the benefits of computer vision, machine learning and automation. IoT helps to connect network-enabled cameras with other devices and systems and thus transforms secure surveillance into smart security surveillance systems.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Video Management Software market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.7% during the forecast period.

The Video Management Software market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 9.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 33.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Video Management Software market.



Segmentation of the Global Video Management Software Market:

Type of Solution Video Intelligence Case Management Advanced Video Management Data Integration Intelligent Streaming Custom Application Management Mobile Application Navigation Management Storage Management Security Management

Technology Analog Based Video Management Software IP Based Video Management Software

Service Professional Services Managed Services

Deployment Cloud On Premises

Vertical Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Government Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing and Automotive Retail Transportation and Logistics Media and Entertainment Telecom and Information Technology (IT) Education Real Estate Energy & Utility Tourism and Hospitality Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/video-management-software-market-1498

Restraint:

Rising Concerns towards Privacy

Video management systems address some of the major of problems, by providing useful insights and at the same time help in improving business processes. In various verticals like retail, city surveillance, fleet management etc. the amount of data generated could be very high. When data are generated at a high scale, it can raise concerns such as the digital data going into the hands of the wrong people, the live recording cameras being hacked, or risk of personal information being exposed while shopping at a store, which could lead to fraudulent activities. Thu, may act as restraint for the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Video Management Software Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are, presence of major players, and widespread corporate adoption of video surveillance systems in the region. Additionally, growing number of applications in both commercial and industrial sectors is providing the opportunity for the market, further propelling to market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Video Management Software Market:

Axxon Soft (Germany)

Milestone Systems (Denmark)

On-Net Surveillance System Inc. (U.S.)

Aimetis Corporation (Canada)

Exacq Technologies (U.S.)

3VR (U.S.)

Verint Systems (U.S.)

Genetec (U.S.)

Salient Systems (U.S.)

March Networks (Canada)

Recent Developments:

September 2021: Irisity AB (publ) acquires Agent Vi, a leader in AI-powered video analytics. Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi), headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and Singapore, is a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions operating worldwide through a network of resellers and global partnerships, and with a world-class development team.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type of Solution

• Video Intelligence

• Case Management

• Advanced Video Management

• Data Integration

• Intelligent Streaming

• Custom Application Management

• Mobile Application

• Navigation Management

• Storage Management

• Security Management

• Technology

• Analog Based Video Management Software

• IP Based Video Management Software

• Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

• Deployment

• Cloud

• On Premises

• Vertical

• Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing and Automotive

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Media and Entertainment

• Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

• Education

• Real Estate

• Energy & Utility

• Tourism and Hospitality

• Others

• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Axxon Soft (Germany)

• Milestone Systems (Denmark)

• On-Net Surveillance System Inc. (U.S.)

• Aimetis Corporation (Canada)

• Exacq Technologies (U.S.)

• 3VR (U.S.)

• Verint Systems (U.S.)

• Genetec (U.S.)

• Salient Systems (U.S.)

• March Networks (Canada) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

