Pizza Nova kicks off 23rd annual “That’s Amore Pizza for Kids” fundraiser in support of Variety Ontario

Toronto, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pizza Nova celebrates the start of its 23rd annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids campaign in support of Variety - The Children’s Charity of Ontario. Fifty cents from each dip purchased in May will be donated to support children’s programming. Longstanding partners – Pizza Nova and Variety Ontario – kicked off their campaign today at Variety Village in Scarborough, Ontario, in the company of some of the charity’s brand ambassadors.

“Pizza almost always puts a smile on the face of children,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “But we’re learning that dips are not far behind when it comes to enjoyment and popularity. We’re as committed to Variety today as we were when we first connected more than 23 years ago. We encourage everyone to add a dip to their order and support the campaign and ultimately the kids.”

Pizza Nova is also launching an exclusive homemade Dill & Chive dip, to support the campaign. Last year, the campaign raised more than $200,000, bringing the total funds donated by Pizza Nova to Variety to well over $2 million.

“We could not be more thankful and grateful for Pizza Nova’s support over the years”, said Karen Stintz, President and CEO of Variety. “Their support speaks for itself but, beyond that, it’s the personal commitment that their leadership, franchisees and staff show us each year that leaves us almost speechless.”

For more than 70 years, Variety has helped generations of people come together to find support, get healthier and make friends for life. This year’s event will not only raise funding for programming but will generate awareness on the importance of breaking down barriers to participation and fostering accessibility and inclusiveness for kids and their families across Ontario.

“Although many of our activities were restricted over the past few years, the support we’ve received from Pizza Nova has not stopped – not for a minute,” said Stintz.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. The first franchised Pizza Nova opened in 1969, and since then, Pizza Nova and the Primucci family have helped hundreds of families own and operate their own Pizza Nova store. Even with a network of over 140 stores, Pizza Nova still operates under the simple mandate of serving the best food possible. We do that by not only sourcing the freshest, locally grown ingredients, but also using the best recipes and traditional preparation methods. We invite you to Taste the Difference. For more information about Pizza Nova, visit pizzanova.com and follow @pizzanova on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Variety the Children’s Charity Ontario

For 73 years Variety- The Children's Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact on the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety’s specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety’s kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety Village and in their own communities. Visit www.varietyontario.ca

