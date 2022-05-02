Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market to Reach US$ 380 Mn by 2027, finds TMR Study

Albany NY, United State, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The enteric soft gel capsules market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The rising adoption of dietary supplements to complement nutritional deficiencies is a key factor fueling the enteric soft gel capsules market. Consumer preference to stick to conventional drug delivery systems despite innovations in drug delivery systems fuels the growth of the enteric soft gel capsules market.



The adoption of technologically advanced processes in the manufacture of enteric soft gel capsules has led to the manufacture of improved products. Manufacturers in the enteric soft gel capsules market are leveraging the capabilities of different technologies to improve the bioavailability and absorption of products.

The use of novel delivery technologies in the manufacture of enteric soft gel capsules works two ways: enhances the efficacy of novel ingredients used in the manufacture of capsule and assists manufacturers to develop products for content with the desired release time and dissolution rate.

This, resultantly, has increased the efficacy and convenience factor of enteric soft gel capsules. Moreover, product innovations such as chewable type that do not require water to swallow is anticipated to stimulate the enteric soft gel capsules market in the upcoming years.

Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market – Key Findings of Report

Shift toward plant-based and vegetarian capsules to lead to innovations and new formulations in the enteric soft gel capsules market. Vegetarian capsules are preferred due to religious, cultural, and animal cruelty concerns.

Lack of sturdiness in plant-based or vegetarian capsules as opposed to animal-derived products accounts for continued apprehensions for the former. This is driving manufacturers in the enteric soft gel capsules market to explore other potential ingredients such as tapioca, pullulan, and enteric hard shells.

Pharmaceutical end user segment accounts for substantial revenue of the enteric soft gel capsules market due to their numerous applications

Antibiotic & antibacterial drugs segment held the leading share of the enteric soft gel capsules market in the recent past, and is projected to continue to lead in the upcoming years

Consideration for evolving consumer preferences that is taken into account while developing new products to create new frontiers in the enteric soft gel capsules market. For instance, oxidant-resistant shell and uniformity of these capsules continue to influence consumer behavior for their uptake. This is driving manufacturers to overcome challenges of oxidation while developing new products.

Manufacturers of enteric soft gel capsules are increasingly gaining expertise in synthesis of custom capsules. Such initiatives are supported by analytical data of customer requirements, along with inventory of custom products to serve reorder rapidly.

Efforts for the availability of an array of options for customized products undertaken by various manufacturers in the enteric soft gel capsules market





Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market – Growth Drivers

Robust growth of life sciences and pharmaceutical industries propels the enteric soft gel capsules market. Consumer health & wellness segment of the pharmaceutical industry displays strong demand for enteric soft gel capsules.

Efforts of product manufacturers to leverage advantages of different technologies for dual advantages of efficacy of new ingredients used in the manufacture of capsules, and for desired release time of capsule content spells growth of the enteric soft gel capsules market

Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the enteric soft gel capsules market are;

Capsugel

Natural Capsules Limited

Gelita AG

HealthCaps India Ltd

CapsCanada Corporation Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

The enteric soft gel capsules market is segmented as follows;

Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market, by Application

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

Others

Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market, by Type

Gelatin Capsules

Non-gelatin Capsules

Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Others





Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



