Anteriad Delivers Full Slate of Thought Leadership at Forrester B2B Summit North America 2022

Rye Brook, NY, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced their agenda as titanium sponsors at the Forrester B2B Summit North American 2022, taking place May 2-4 in Austin, Texas. Anteriad customers Kustomer - a Meta company, SHRM, OpenText, and Infinite Electronics will take the stage to present case studies of their success in B2B marketing thanks to Anteriad’s leading data, technology solutions and expert analytics.

Kustomer , a Meta company will share how Anteriad successfully implemented a multi-touch strategy to engage with qualified prospects utilizing industry-leading B2B data insights and intent to build their highly targeted ABM strategy and Ideal Customer Persona.

, a Meta company will share how Anteriad successfully implemented a multi-touch strategy to engage with qualified prospects utilizing industry-leading B2B data insights and intent to build their highly targeted ABM strategy and Ideal Customer Persona. OpenText will present the story behind their five year partnership with Anteriad, showing how a simple content syndication pilot turned into a successful demand program. The cloud-native solutions providers will shape how they started with a broad audience lead gen request and evolved into an “always on” global ABM program resulting in 25% increase in INQ>MQL conversion, 30% increase in MQL>SQL conversion.

will present the story behind their five year partnership with Anteriad, showing how a simple content syndication pilot turned into a successful demand program. The cloud-native solutions providers will shape how they started with a broad audience lead gen request and evolved into an “always on” global ABM program resulting in 25% increase in INQ>MQL conversion, 30% increase in MQL>SQL conversion. SHRM will highlight their success finding new ways to reach their audience, and expansion to new audiences after the pandemic shifted HR professionals out of the office to remote work. Anteriad recommended that SHRM rethink their email program in order to drive new leads and engage them with their trailblazing thought leadership, taking advantage of their successful content engine, helping SHRM increase their email output by 10X and earning a 4:1 ROI.

will highlight their success finding new ways to reach their audience, and expansion to new audiences after the pandemic shifted HR professionals out of the office to remote work. Anteriad recommended that SHRM rethink their email program in order to drive new leads and engage them with their trailblazing thought leadership, taking advantage of their successful content engine, helping SHRM increase their email output by 10X and earning a 4:1 ROI. Infinite Electronics will highlight their 18 month analytics journey with Anteriad, which built and hosts an industry leading B2B customer data platform that enabled Infinite to onboard, organize and visualize data, creating a single source of truth for measurement and activation. Developing KPIs & pushing meaningful BI to stakeholders across the business has helped led IE to +15% growth across the business.

“We’re thrilled to provide a platform for our clients to share their success stories at the Forrester B2B Summit North America. Our session provides the real-world details behind our trailblazing strategies and game-changing outcomes at this important event, to inspire B2B marketers to push further with innovative data, analytics and marketing strategies that can help them take the lead and close more business,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

Visit Anteriad at the Forrester B2B Summit North America at booth #1016 to learn more about their full-funnel ABM and demand gen solution, including data and analytics, cloud-based technology and multichannel activation.

About Anteriad

Anteriad is the leading provider of B2B marketing solutions for blue-chip brands including IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Marketers choose Anteriad for their full-funnel ABM and demand generation platform, world-class data and analytics, and omnichannel performance marketing. Anteriad drives meaningful growth for customers by combining the technology and expertise B2B marketers need to win in today’s competitive market. Learn more at www.anteriad.com.