Medical Carts Market is estimated to be US$ 6.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical carts are used for medical aid by streamlining operations such as capturing data in electronic medical records (EMRs), storing dispense equipment, supplies, and patient information, and standardizing techniques to promote better health results at cheaper costs. Medical trolleys and workstations with compartments, trays, and drawers assist healthcare personnel in transporting and dispensing emergency supplies and medical gadgets. The global medical carts market may be driven by improved healthcare facilities, infrastructure, and rising EMR electronic medical record rates at hospitals. Other factors expected to drive market expansion include an increase in the number of musculoskeletal injuries and operations. However, obstacles such as the high cost of product tailored medical carts and a scarcity of experienced personnel may hamper the market growth. On the other hand, rising healthcare costs and emerging countries with well-developed facilities may present prospects for market expansion. The worldwide medical carts industry is projected to be challenged by strict rules and regulations.

Region Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the medical carts and workstations market in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to rising investments in the healthcare sector for improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing the number of healthcare facilities, adoption of new technologies by the healthcare industry, government programmes to promote the use of EMR and telehealth services, and initiatives by local vendors to improve the quality of care are the factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific medical carts and workstations market.





Key Highlights:

The Joy Factory Inc. announced the debut of AgileGo, a new line of mobile tablet carts for the healthcare industry that is specifically built for doctors, clinicians, and nurses to meet the growing demand for telemedicine, patient engagement, and patient interpretation in October 2020.

Ergotron Inc. released its latest CareFit Pro medical cart in May 2020, a fully-featured medical cart that enables untethered productivity with long-lasting, dependable power to promote caregiver well-being with unrestricted mobility and personalised features to help deliver better patient experiences and life-changing care.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Medical Carts Market accounted for US$ 2.23 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.63 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.50%. The Global Medical Carts Market report segments the market on the basis of type, material type, application, payload, end-user, distribution channel and region.

Based on Type, Global Medical Carts Market is segmented into Computer Medical Cart, Emergency Cart, Procedure Cart, Anesthesia Cart, Medical Laboratory Utility Cart and Others.

Based on Material Type, Global Medical Carts Market is segmented into Plastic, Wood, Stainless Steel, Metal and Others.

Based on Application, Global Medical Carts Market is segmented into Medical, Medical Imaging, Laboratory and Others.

Based on Payload, Global Medical Carts Market is segmented into 50 Kg, 65 Kg, 80 Kg, 150 Kg, 180 Kg and Others.

Based on End-User, Global Medical Carts Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers and Others.

Based on Distribution Channel, Global Medical Carts Market is segmented into Direct Tender, Third Party Distributors and Others.

By Region, the Global Medical Carts Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Medical Carts Market:

The key players operating in the Global Medical Carts Market includes FC Industries, ITD GmbH, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., Harloff Manufacturing company, Jaco Inc., Humanscale, Midmark Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Bergmann Group, InterMetro Industries Corporation, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Pedigo Products, Ergotron, Inc., Enovate Medical., Performance Health, Jegna (Xiamen) Info&Tech Co., Ltd, Herman Miller, Inc., Zhangjiagang Bestran Technology Co.,Ltd, BAILIDA MEDICAL, BiHealthcare (Zhangjiagang Braun Industry Co., Ltd.), HI-LIFE TECHNOLOGY, Medical Master Co., Ltd.

