ExecOnline Strengthens Leadership Team Across Customer Success, Product Management, and Data & Analytics

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExecOnline, the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, has strengthened its leadership team with the promotion of Leslie Cruz to Chief Customer Officer and the appointments of Sriram Chatrathi to Senior Vice President, Product Management and Steven Longstreet to Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics.

In her new role, Leslie Cruz will lead the Customer Success and Insights & Advisory teams, in addition to overseeing Sales Enablement, Revenue Operations, and Business Process Improvement. Since joining ExecOnline in 2020, Cruz has spearheaded the evolution of the company’s go-to-market strategy, established a robust sales enablement function, expanded revenue operations, and designed the segmentation effort that resulted in record-breaking growth for the organization’s key accounts. Cruz was previously CEO of an early stage start-up focused on STEM workforce development, preceded by nearly twenty years at Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner) in senior roles across business transformation, global strategy, and operational excellence.

“This tight team alignment under Leslie’s leadership will help us continue to serve our customers exceptionally well,” said Stephen Bailey, ExecOnline Co-Founder and CEO. “In her new, expanded role, we will be able to leverage Leslie’s decades of experience to keep us on a rapid growth path and connect even more leaders to their future potential.”

Sriram Chatrathi is a technology and product leader with nearly 20 years of experience in building large scale consumer and enterprise platforms. In his new role as Senior Vice President, Platform Products, Chatrathi will drive the product strategy for ExecOnline's Applied Experience Platform (AEP) – the market’s first leadership development platform - including the Manager Suite, Client Portal and International Languages. Chatrathi joins ExecOnline from Adobe where he led web platform product strategy for Adobe.com’s Document, Creative, and Enterprise Cloud online experiences. Prior to Adobe, Chatrathi held senior leadership roles at Yahoo!, Symantec, Best Buy, and Microsoft. Chatrathi is deeply committed to supporting education and has been serving as a publicly-elected member on the Board of Trustees for Moreland School District – a California distinguished K-8 district in the heart of Silicon Valley – since 2018.

Steven Longstreet joins ExecOnline as Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics, bringing 15+ years of experience in strategy, product management, and analytics delivering results for Fortune 500s, small-to-medium businesses, and the public sector. In his new role, Longstreet will lead enterprise data analytics, driving enterprise business impact through data, analytics, and insights, and strengthening a data culture that ensures continued improvement and increased value for customers. Longstreet spent the last eight years at Hilton as the Global Head of Advanced Analytics, BI, and Automation with a concurrent independent consulting role across Fortune 100 in Product, Data and Analytics. Before Hilton, Longstreet held senior management, data science and analyst roles at CDT Dynamics, Concentric Methods, and eStara, and he began his career at the General Services Administration (GSA) as a program analyst. Longstreet is an AI & Data Science Standards Board Member for General Assembly.

“Sriram and Steven bring expertise in product management, data, and analytics that will enable us to take online leadership development to the next level and enhance the customer experience for enterprises and leaders,” added Bailey. “As we continue to advance our business platform, powered by emerging technology and our ability to agilely respond to changing market needs, we’re unlocking the potential for growth and scale that will exponentially increase our impact on society.”

