New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Fishing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Fishing Equipment estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rods, Reels, & Poles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lures, Flies, & Baits segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Sports Fishing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Fishing Lines Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Fishing Lines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 159 Featured) -

Aftco Mfg. Co., Inc.

Daiwa Corporation

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co.

Eppinger Mfg. Co.

Gamakatsu Co., Ltd.

Grandt Industries, Inc.

Jim Teeny, Inc.

Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp.

O. Mustad & Son A.S.

Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation

Plano Synergy Holdings, Inc.

PRADCO Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Rome Specialty Company, Inc.

Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Shimano, Inc.

St. Croix of Park Falls, Ltd.

Taylor Fly Fishing

TICA Fishing Tackle

Zebco Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Opportunity in Disguise for Sports Equipment Providers amid

COVID-19

Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2022 and 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Fishing Equipment Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Results in Scarcity of Fishing Equipment

An Overview of Sports Fishing Equipment

Types of Sports Fishing Equipment

Fishing Techniques

Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of

Recreational Fishing, the Healthful Pastime

Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing

Drive Widespread Adoption of Fishing Equipment

Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing

Ranked in the Order of Importance

Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Overview and Outlook

Major Technological Advances to Drive Growth

Developed Countries Traditional Revenue Contributors, while

Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

World Sports Fishing Equipment Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Sports Fishing Equipment Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment

World Sports Fishing Equipment Market by Segment (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles; Lures,

Flies, & Baits; Fishing Lines; Fishing Hooks; and Other

Product Segments

Future Developments in Fishing Rods to Drive Segmental Growth

Competitive Landscape: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Shimano: A Dominant Force in the Fishing Gear Market

Floating Minnow from Rapala: The Story of Invention to

Commercialization

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Recent Market Activity

Sports Fishing Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Proliferation of Connected Electronic Fishing Devices

Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing-Related Products

Fish Finders: Helpful Tools for Elevating Fishing Experience

Fishing Cameras for Easy Underwater Viewing Using Tablets or

Smartphones

Bobbers with Integrated Intel Chip & Wireless Connectivity

Notable Advanced Electronic Fishing Lures

AngLR Tracker for Fishing Rod

FishSentry Connected Fishing Rods

PowerRay Underwater Robot

FLIR Ocean Scout TK Night-Vision Camera

Humminbird HELIX 10

Individuals Account for Bigger Share

Sports Organizers Drive Demand

World Sports Fishing Equipment Market - End-Use Sectors Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: Individuals, Sports Organizers,

and Clubs

Fishing Clubs Elevate Participation Levels

Passion for Outdoors and the Drive to Preserve Nature Steer

Demand from the Millennials Population

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Global Millennials Population by Region (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,

China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Developing Countries: 2018

Disruptive Technologies that Transformed the Sports Fishing

Boats over the Years

Focus on Developing Fishing Infrastructure Strengthens Market

Prospects

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion

Consumer Affluence Influences Sports Fishing Equipment Sales

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region (2017, 2025 & 2030)

Surging Interest in Fishing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Ice Fishing Gear: Equipment to Make Most of Ice Fishing Mission

Innovations & Advancements

3D Printing Streamlines Fishing Equipment Manufacturing

Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels

Tippet Innovations Bolster Stealthiness in Fly Fishing

Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish

Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action

Airbomb: A Revolutionary Mid-Air Baiting Device

Shimano?s First-of-its-Kind Fishing Reels

Innovative Fishing Accessories

Other Innovative Fishing Rods, Lures and Reels

Fishing Baits

Fishing Reels

Select Innovative Sports Fishing Reels

Fishing Rods

Select Innovative Sports Fishing Rods

Fishing Tackle and Gear



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rods,

Reels, & Poles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Rods, Reels, & Poles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rods, Reels, & Poles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lures, Flies, & Baits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lures, Flies, & Baits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lures, Flies, & Baits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fishing Lines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fishing Lines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fishing Lines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fishing Hooks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fishing Hooks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fishing Hooks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Individuals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Individuals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Individuals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Organizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Sports Organizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Organizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clubs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Clubs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Clubs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Socio-Economic Importance of Recreational Fishing to Drive Long

Term Growth in Demand for Sports Fishing Equipment

Popular Outdoor Activities in the US by Type (2015, 2017 &

2019E): Breakdown of Number of Participants (Millions) for

Biking, Camping, Fishing, Hiking, and Running/Jogging

US Fishing Equipment Market by Fishing Waters (2019E):

Percentage Breakdown of Retail Sales for Freshwater, Saltwater

and Great Lakes

US Fishing Lines Market: Monofilament Continues to Dominate,

while Braided Lines Spearhead Growth

US Fishing Line Market by Segment (2018 & 2025P): Annual Sales

Figures in US$ Thousand for Monofilament, Fluorocarbon, and

Braided (Microfilament)

Fishing Equipment in the US: An Evolutionary Scan

Growing Popularity of Kite Fishing Augurs Well for Market Demand

Technology Advancements in Sport Fishing Boats

Freshwater Fishing Continues to be the Most Popular Fishing Form

Fishing Participants in the US by Category (2007-2019E): Number

of Participants (in Millions) for Freshwater, Saltwater & Fly

Fishing

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

US Fishing Participation by Gender (2019E): Percentage

Breakdown of Fishing Participants (All, New & Lost) for Male

and Female

US Fishing Participation by Age Group (2019E): Percentage

Breakdown of Fishing Participants (All, New & Lost) for 6-12

Years, 13-17 Years, 18-24 Years, 25-44 Years, and Above 45

Years

Increasing Participation of Women in Sports Fishing Bodes Well

for Market Demand

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles,

Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines,

Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers

and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Canada: A Major Recreational Fishing Hub Continue to Witness

Steady Market Growth

British Columbia: One of the Major Sports Fishing Destinations

in the Country

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

China: A Leading Producer of Sports Fishing Equipment Worldwide

Chinese Manufacturers Focus on Product Development and Cost

Reduction

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Europe: Select Growth Drivers

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles,

Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines,

Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers

and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Fishing Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports

Organizers and Clubs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, &

Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks

and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________