Fujifilm Selected as Platinum Partner of the National Rural Health Association

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of medical imaging and informatics solutions, announces that it is now a Platinum Partner of the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) and is recognized for its leadership in providing products and services tailored for rural communities spanning MRI, CT, ultrasound, mammography, digital radiography, endoscopy, enterprise imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics solutions.

“It is a privilege to be able to partner with NRHA to reduce barriers to access and address healthcare disparities in rural areas," says Shawn Etheridge, director of marketing, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We're focused on building strong relationships with and directly assisting NRHA’s 21,000 members by providing innovative, relevant imaging solutions, services and support to help hospitals keep care local.”

Rural hospitals and health systems can benefit from Fujifilm’s portfolio of healthcare innovations through improved access to:

Advanced imaging systems

Having access to the same advanced medical imaging systems as urban healthcare facilities allows patients to receive quality care closer to home and supports medical centers by keeping top tier care capabilities within the community and attracting high caliber talent.

Two of Fujifilm's key advanced imaging systems include the Echelon Oval MRI with the widest (74cm) bore, accommodating patients up to 550 pounds with anxiety-reducing, feet-first imaging; and the Scenaria View CT with an extra-wide (80cm) aperture, and unique Lateral Shift Table for faster, more comfortable, and dose-reduced positioning.

Low capital impact purchasing plans

Fujifilm creates custom, low capital impact purchasing plans to support the unique funding challenges rural hospitals and health systems face, making it possible to equip them with state-of-the-art technology.

Enhanced image and data access

Fujifilm's Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio allows providers to seamlessly access extensive imaging and health data from across the enterprise, as well as share that critical information with their care teams, patient, and within and outside of the community.

Personal and on-demand post-sales resources

Fujifilm creates specialized post-sales and deployment packages for rural health systems to ensure:

guaranteed 99% uptime calculated quarterly based on a working day*

remote system monitoring to minimize and prevent downtime*

applications training immediately after installation and whenever requested*

Custom community marketing programs

Rural hospitals can partner with Fujifilm to create custom marketing and educational materials for their communities – highlighting their investment in high-quality medical technologies, reinforcing the importance of routine exams.

“Our rural members have unique needs and face vastly different obstacles than urban healthcare facilities, including economic factors, cultural and social differences, educational disparities, lack of recognition by legislators and the sheer isolation of living in remote areas,” says Beth O’Connor, president at NRHA. “We're thrilled to expand upon our partnership with Fujifilm to bring rural-friendly products and services to enhance care delivery in our communities.”

NRHA members can learn more about Fujifilm’s solutions for rural markets at the upcoming 45th Annual NHRA Conference & Exhibition held May 10-11 in Albuquerque, N.M. To schedule an appointment during the conference, please contact Fujifilm at fmsururalinfo@fujifilm.com

*Specific services and benefits vary based on product.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

About NRHA

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA’s membership consists of diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

