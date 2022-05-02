Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 17 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 22/4/2022 264,286 562.42 148,640,828 Monday, 25 April 2022 5,470 552.24 3,020,769 Tuesday, 26 April 2022 5,677 545.22 3,095,189 Wednesday, 27 April 2022 5,055 519.47 2,625,922 Thursday, 28 April 2022 0 - - Friday, 29 April 2022 0 - - In the period 25/4/2022 - 29/4/2022 16,202 539.56 8,741,880 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 29/4/2022 280,488 561.10 157,382,708 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,801,212 treasury shares corresponding to 7.06% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

