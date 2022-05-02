Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 17 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 22/4/2022
|264,286
|562.42
|148,640,828
|Monday, 25 April 2022
|5,470
|552.24
|3,020,769
|Tuesday, 26 April 2022
|5,677
|545.22
|3,095,189
|Wednesday, 27 April 2022
|5,055
|519.47
|2,625,922
|Thursday, 28 April 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Friday, 29 April 2022
|0
|-
|-
|In the period 25/4/2022 - 29/4/2022
|16,202
|539.56
|8,741,880
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 29/4/2022
|280,488
|561.10
|157,382,708
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,801,212 treasury shares corresponding to 7.06% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments