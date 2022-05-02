New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246017/?utm_source=GNW

Global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market to Reach US$20.9 Billion by the Year 2026



Voice and speech recognition technology is emerging as the basis of advanced voice services in various applications including voice-based commerce, customer service applications, clinical documentation for healthcare industry, and virtual digital assistants for automobiles. Growth in the global market is being driven by the expanding applications of voice and speech recognition technologies, with customer care, healthcare, and financial institutions emerging as major end-use markets for the technology. Rising demand for speech-based biometric systems for carrying out multifactor authentication is another major factor driving growth in the market. Increasing focus on combating fraud in major end-use verticals including enterprise, banking and healthcare sectors and the growing adoption of mobile banking services by banking institutions and e-commerce retailers are enhancing the need for more secure verification process, thereby driving implementations of voice recognition/authentication technologies. Sustained innovations in computing power and the growing adoption of cloud-based services are also boosting market prospects. Automatic speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS) and speaker verification (SV) are few applications driving growth in the speech technology marketplace.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Voice and Speech Recognition Technology estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Speech, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.1% CAGR to reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Voice segment is readjusted to a revised 22.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology market. Speech recognition technology has been developed as an approach to allow individuals to interact easily with smartphones and its applications. Growth of the speech recognition market is being driven by the extensive adoption of mobile computing technology and increasing proliferation of smartphones. Voice recognition technology is capable of analyzing speaker`s identity, by studying behavioral patterns of people, such as accent, voice pitch, speaking style, among others. Advancements in machine learning and speech technology, constantly reducing costs, and growth in processing power are all driving growth in the voice recognition market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026



The Voice and Speech Recognition Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 16.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In developed markets, speech technology has become the mainstay in enterprise call centers and telecommunication devices. Further, there is a growing adoption of speech technology in automobiles and in-car systems with both the US-based and European automobile manufacturers exhibiting high level of interest in the technology. Also driving market growth is the increasing adoption of speech recognition solutions in BFSI and healthcare sectors for purposes such as time and attendance monitoring. The increasing awareness about speech and voice recognition technology and the reducing cost of biometric devices are fueling market growth in Asia-Pacific region, especially in countries such as China and India.

Select Competitors (Total 192 Featured) -

[24]7.ai, Inc.

3M Company

Acapela Group

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Genesta

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

LumenVox LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Sensory, Inc.

Sestek

Voxware, Inc.

Wizzard Speech LLC







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic-Driven Need for Touchless Interactions Spurs Demand

for Voice-based Technologies

Amidst the Pandemic, Voice & Speech Technologies Hold Promise

for Healthcare Sector

MIT Researchers Use Speech Recordings to Detect Change in Voice

Quality

Lincoln Laboratory Conducts Research on Vocal Biomarkers

Touchless.ai: A Remarkable Innovation in Touchless Space

Voice and Speech Recognition Technology - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Speech Recognition Technology

History of Speech Technology

Types of Speech Technology

Voice Recognition Technology

Voice and Speech Recognition Technology: Enabling Man-to-

Machine Communication

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Consumer Market to Drive Gains in the Global Market

Speech Recognition Leads the Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market

Voice Recognition: Poised to Witness High Growth

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future

Growth

Factors Restraining Market Growth

Competition

Global Speech Recognition Software Market Breakdown of Revenues

(in %) by Leading Competitors: 2020

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Multifunctional Mobile Devices & Smart

Speakers Drives Market Prospects

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:

2016-2021

Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021

Global Smart Speakers Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Potential for Voice & Speech Recognition in Healthcare

Sector

Medicare Care Networks Embrace Voice Recognition Software

Role of Voice Assistants in Healthcare Industry

Key Benefits of Voice Technology for Medical Services

Major Applications & Use Cases of Speech Recognition Technology

for Healthcare Sector

An Overview of Major Speech Recognition Applications for

Various Healthcare Services and Special Needs Assistance

Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss (in Million) for

2019, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Closed Captioning: Providing Hearing-Impaired Access to

Information

Automatic Captioning Systems Come to the Aid of Hearing Impaired

Intelligent Conversational Systems for Self-Care

Voice Technology for Command and Control

Increasing Adoption of Speech Technology in Radiology

Key Challenges Confronting Adoption of Voice & Speech

Technology in Healthcare

Banking and Financial Services Industry Embraces Voice and

Speech Recognition Technology

Risk Averse Financial Institutions Turn to Voice & Speech

Technology

Use Cases of Voice and Speech Recognition Technology in

Financial Services and Banking Sector

Methodical Approach to Implement Voice Technology: An Important

Consideration

Voice Bots: Enabling Natural Language Recognition

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift towards Digital Banking,

Presenting Growth Opportunities

Banking Regulations Stress on Security Issues in Voice Technology

Voice Biometrics Continues to Gain Growth in BFSI Sector

Mobile Banking Applications Give Rise to Increased Demand for

Voice-based Authentication

Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Virtual Assistants: Enabling a Range of Financial Services

Mobile Biometrics Emerge as a Critical Solution to Address

Security Challenges

Rising Importance of AI Technology for Enhancing Accuracy of

Voice & Speech Recognition Technology

Promising Future Ahead for AI-Enabled Voice Technology

AI-Driven Speech Recognition Offers Numerous Advantages for

Businesses

Speech-based Biometric Systems Finds Increasing Importance for

Multifactor Authentication

Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$

Million: 2012-2020

Potential Role in Developing Voice & Speech Recognition

Software in Micro-Linguistics & Local Languages

Efforts to Create Multilingual Communication Platforms Gain

Momentum in India

Growth of Service Robotics Boosts Use of Speech & Voice

Recognition Technology

Global Service Robotics Market: Sales in US$ Million by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

Technology Holds Prominence in Education for Disabled Students

Voiced-Enabled Technologies for Speech Impaired Individuals

AI-Powered Technologies for Universal Speech Recognition for

the Disabled

Advantages of Voice Assistants for People with Upper Limb

Disabilities

Growing Role of Speech & Voice Recognition Technology in Cars

Rising Relevance of Digital Voice Assistants in In-Vehicle

Control Systems

Key features of Voice Assistance Systems for Automobiles

A Glance at Select In-Car Speech Recognition Systems

Auto Production Trends to Influence Market Outlook

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

With Autonomous Cars Concept Gaining Strength, Role of Speech &

Voice Recognition to Find Increased Acceptance

Growing Role of Voice & Speech Recognition Technology in Retail

Sector

Voice Recognition-Supported Shopping to Make Strong Gains

Robust Growth of e-Commerce Industry: A Potential Market

Opportunity

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Military Systems Look Towards Voice Recognition Technology for

Improved Access Control

U.S. Army?s ARL Develops JUDI

Consumer Electronics Emerges as a Key Market for Voice

Recognition Technology

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Rising Popularity of Voice-Activated Speakers

Home Automation Trend Bodes Well for Voice & Speech Technology

Adoption in Consumer Electronics

Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Pre-Configured Voice Skill Sets for Home Automation

Voice Assistants Poised for High Growth Amidst the Home

Automation Trend

Data Security Concerns in Voice Activation Technology

Voice Assistant Technology for Enterprise: Promising Growth Ahead

Use Cases of Voice Technology in Enterprises

Integrating Voice Assistant into a Single System for Staff

Management

Constraints of Voice Assistants in an Enterprise

Key Voice & Speech Recognition Products for Businesses &

Enterprises

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Spur Demand in the

Enterprise Sector

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024

Legal Offices Look to Deploy Speech & Voice Recognition Market

Speech Recognition Applications in Legal Profession

Use of Dictation Machines and Beyond

Need for Legal Analytics: Historical Background and Present

Scenario

Use of Speech Recognition Technology by Law Enforcement Agencies

Automated Speech Recognition (ASR): The Widely Used Speech

Recognition Technology

Text-to-Speech Emerges as a Realistic, Natural Conversation Tool

Rising Importance of Speech Technology in the IoT Era

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Cloud-based Speech Technology Continues to Make Strong Progress

Speech Recognition and the Gaming Industry

Technology Trends Poised to Transform Voice Recognition Market

Notable Speech Recognition Technology Trends in 2021 & Beyond

Innovations & Advancements in Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market

Application of AI and Signal Processing in Diagnosing COVID-19

symptoms

Usage of Vocal Biomarkers in Diagnosis of a Disease

Usage of AI Based Asymptomatic Screening Tools

Determining the Spread of COVID-19 using AI Technology

Speech Recognition for COVID-19 Diagnosis Not Completely Reliable

Technological Advancements Enhance Accuracy

Advancements in Voice User Interface (VUI) Technology

Voice Assistants Usage in R&D Laboratories

Major Challenges Facing Market Growth

Limitations of Voice Assistant Technologies

Challenges Facing Speech Recognition Market



