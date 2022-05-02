New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246017/?utm_source=GNW
Global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market to Reach US$20.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Voice and speech recognition technology is emerging as the basis of advanced voice services in various applications including voice-based commerce, customer service applications, clinical documentation for healthcare industry, and virtual digital assistants for automobiles. Growth in the global market is being driven by the expanding applications of voice and speech recognition technologies, with customer care, healthcare, and financial institutions emerging as major end-use markets for the technology. Rising demand for speech-based biometric systems for carrying out multifactor authentication is another major factor driving growth in the market. Increasing focus on combating fraud in major end-use verticals including enterprise, banking and healthcare sectors and the growing adoption of mobile banking services by banking institutions and e-commerce retailers are enhancing the need for more secure verification process, thereby driving implementations of voice recognition/authentication technologies. Sustained innovations in computing power and the growing adoption of cloud-based services are also boosting market prospects. Automatic speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS) and speaker verification (SV) are few applications driving growth in the speech technology marketplace.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Voice and Speech Recognition Technology estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Speech, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.1% CAGR to reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Voice segment is readjusted to a revised 22.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology market. Speech recognition technology has been developed as an approach to allow individuals to interact easily with smartphones and its applications. Growth of the speech recognition market is being driven by the extensive adoption of mobile computing technology and increasing proliferation of smartphones. Voice recognition technology is capable of analyzing speaker`s identity, by studying behavioral patterns of people, such as accent, voice pitch, speaking style, among others. Advancements in machine learning and speech technology, constantly reducing costs, and growth in processing power are all driving growth in the voice recognition market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026
The Voice and Speech Recognition Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 16.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In developed markets, speech technology has become the mainstay in enterprise call centers and telecommunication devices. Further, there is a growing adoption of speech technology in automobiles and in-car systems with both the US-based and European automobile manufacturers exhibiting high level of interest in the technology. Also driving market growth is the increasing adoption of speech recognition solutions in BFSI and healthcare sectors for purposes such as time and attendance monitoring. The increasing awareness about speech and voice recognition technology and the reducing cost of biometric devices are fueling market growth in Asia-Pacific region, especially in countries such as China and India.
Global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Industry
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic-Driven Need for Touchless Interactions Spurs Demand
for Voice-based Technologies
Amidst the Pandemic, Voice & Speech Technologies Hold Promise
for Healthcare Sector
MIT Researchers Use Speech Recordings to Detect Change in Voice
Quality
Lincoln Laboratory Conducts Research on Vocal Biomarkers
Touchless.ai: A Remarkable Innovation in Touchless Space
Voice and Speech Recognition Technology - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Speech Recognition Technology
History of Speech Technology
Types of Speech Technology
Voice Recognition Technology
Voice and Speech Recognition Technology: Enabling Man-to-
Machine Communication
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Consumer Market to Drive Gains in the Global Market
Speech Recognition Leads the Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market
Voice Recognition: Poised to Witness High Growth
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future
Growth
Factors Restraining Market Growth
Competition
Global Speech Recognition Software Market Breakdown of Revenues
(in %) by Leading Competitors: 2020
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proliferation of Multifunctional Mobile Devices & Smart
Speakers Drives Market Prospects
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021
Global Smart Speakers Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Growing Potential for Voice & Speech Recognition in Healthcare
Sector
Medicare Care Networks Embrace Voice Recognition Software
Role of Voice Assistants in Healthcare Industry
Key Benefits of Voice Technology for Medical Services
Major Applications & Use Cases of Speech Recognition Technology
for Healthcare Sector
An Overview of Major Speech Recognition Applications for
Various Healthcare Services and Special Needs Assistance
Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss (in Million) for
2019, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Closed Captioning: Providing Hearing-Impaired Access to
Information
Automatic Captioning Systems Come to the Aid of Hearing Impaired
Intelligent Conversational Systems for Self-Care
Voice Technology for Command and Control
Increasing Adoption of Speech Technology in Radiology
Key Challenges Confronting Adoption of Voice & Speech
Technology in Healthcare
Banking and Financial Services Industry Embraces Voice and
Speech Recognition Technology
Risk Averse Financial Institutions Turn to Voice & Speech
Technology
Use Cases of Voice and Speech Recognition Technology in
Financial Services and Banking Sector
Methodical Approach to Implement Voice Technology: An Important
Consideration
Voice Bots: Enabling Natural Language Recognition
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift towards Digital Banking,
Presenting Growth Opportunities
Banking Regulations Stress on Security Issues in Voice Technology
Voice Biometrics Continues to Gain Growth in BFSI Sector
Mobile Banking Applications Give Rise to Increased Demand for
Voice-based Authentication
Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Virtual Assistants: Enabling a Range of Financial Services
Mobile Biometrics Emerge as a Critical Solution to Address
Security Challenges
Rising Importance of AI Technology for Enhancing Accuracy of
Voice & Speech Recognition Technology
Promising Future Ahead for AI-Enabled Voice Technology
AI-Driven Speech Recognition Offers Numerous Advantages for
Businesses
Speech-based Biometric Systems Finds Increasing Importance for
Multifactor Authentication
Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$
Million: 2012-2020
Potential Role in Developing Voice & Speech Recognition
Software in Micro-Linguistics & Local Languages
Efforts to Create Multilingual Communication Platforms Gain
Momentum in India
Growth of Service Robotics Boosts Use of Speech & Voice
Recognition Technology
Global Service Robotics Market: Sales in US$ Million by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027
Technology Holds Prominence in Education for Disabled Students
Voiced-Enabled Technologies for Speech Impaired Individuals
AI-Powered Technologies for Universal Speech Recognition for
the Disabled
Advantages of Voice Assistants for People with Upper Limb
Disabilities
Growing Role of Speech & Voice Recognition Technology in Cars
Rising Relevance of Digital Voice Assistants in In-Vehicle
Control Systems
Key features of Voice Assistance Systems for Automobiles
A Glance at Select In-Car Speech Recognition Systems
Auto Production Trends to Influence Market Outlook
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
With Autonomous Cars Concept Gaining Strength, Role of Speech &
Voice Recognition to Find Increased Acceptance
Growing Role of Voice & Speech Recognition Technology in Retail
Sector
Voice Recognition-Supported Shopping to Make Strong Gains
Robust Growth of e-Commerce Industry: A Potential Market
Opportunity
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Military Systems Look Towards Voice Recognition Technology for
Improved Access Control
U.S. Army?s ARL Develops JUDI
Consumer Electronics Emerges as a Key Market for Voice
Recognition Technology
Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Rising Popularity of Voice-Activated Speakers
Home Automation Trend Bodes Well for Voice & Speech Technology
Adoption in Consumer Electronics
Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025
Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
Pre-Configured Voice Skill Sets for Home Automation
Voice Assistants Poised for High Growth Amidst the Home
Automation Trend
Data Security Concerns in Voice Activation Technology
Voice Assistant Technology for Enterprise: Promising Growth Ahead
Use Cases of Voice Technology in Enterprises
Integrating Voice Assistant into a Single System for Staff
Management
Constraints of Voice Assistants in an Enterprise
Key Voice & Speech Recognition Products for Businesses &
Enterprises
Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Spur Demand in the
Enterprise Sector
Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024
Legal Offices Look to Deploy Speech & Voice Recognition Market
Speech Recognition Applications in Legal Profession
Use of Dictation Machines and Beyond
Need for Legal Analytics: Historical Background and Present
Scenario
Use of Speech Recognition Technology by Law Enforcement Agencies
Automated Speech Recognition (ASR): The Widely Used Speech
Recognition Technology
Text-to-Speech Emerges as a Realistic, Natural Conversation Tool
Rising Importance of Speech Technology in the IoT Era
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Cloud-based Speech Technology Continues to Make Strong Progress
Speech Recognition and the Gaming Industry
Technology Trends Poised to Transform Voice Recognition Market
Notable Speech Recognition Technology Trends in 2021 & Beyond
Innovations & Advancements in Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market
Application of AI and Signal Processing in Diagnosing COVID-19
symptoms
Usage of Vocal Biomarkers in Diagnosis of a Disease
Usage of AI Based Asymptomatic Screening Tools
Determining the Spread of COVID-19 using AI Technology
Speech Recognition for COVID-19 Diagnosis Not Completely Reliable
Technological Advancements Enhance Accuracy
Advancements in Voice User Interface (VUI) Technology
Voice Assistants Usage in R&D Laboratories
Major Challenges Facing Market Growth
Limitations of Voice Assistant Technologies
Challenges Facing Speech Recognition Market
